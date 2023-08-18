Labor Day sales 2023: Best early deals

August is back to school month and there are plenty of pre-Labor Day deals to snag right now. Labor Day falls on Sep. 4, but if you want to upgrade your gadgets sooner than later, there are plenty of savings going on today.

We're currently seeing pre-Labor Day discounts at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart to name a few. Not to be outdone, PC makers Dell, HP, Lenovo are Microsoft are staging sitewide sales for Labor Day.

Students and parents typically shop during Labor Day for back to school deals on laptops, tablets, and PC accessories. Whether you're getting ready for the new semester or just want a price break on your next investment — now is one of the best times of the year to save big.

Here are the best pre-Labor Day sales going on right now.

Pre-Labor Day sales 2023

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $899 @ Best Buy w/ My Best Buy Plus or Total

Save $200 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 15-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $369 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on the versatile Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. This detachable 2-in-1 device features 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet via Amazon's on-page coupon. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite w/ S Pen: $349 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite w/ S Pen — the streamlined version of the Galaxy Tab S6. Though this version of the Galaxy Tab S6 lacks Samsung's DeX mode desktop interface, it still gets things done. The tablet's bright, slim bezel touch screen and premium design is perfect for content consumption, sketching and getting things done. It packs a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones: $148 $98 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. Comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-CH720N delivers high quality sound and has a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls. And with up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge and multipoint connection for up to two devices at one, the Sony WH-CH720N has a leg up on competing pricier headphones. Cheaper option: Sony WH-CH510 for $49

Sony WF-C700N Earbuds: $119 $98 @ Amazon

Save $21 on Sony WF-C700N Earbuds and block out the world with noise cancelling and superior sound. Designed with all-day comfort in mind, WF-C700N Earbuds are lightweight, ergonomic and stay put in your ears. They're the perfect study companions to have for immersive focus and uninterrupted learning.

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: $229 $159 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content of gaming.

Dell 14-inch Portable Monitor C1422H: $359 $269 @ Dell

Save $90 on the Dell Portable Monitor for a second screen experience. Enjoy dual-screen productivity anywhere with this ultralight, ultrathin 14” FHD portable monitor, weighing less than a pound and a half and less than a quarter-inch thick at its slimmest. This 14-inch 1080p 300-nit display connects to your laptop via USB and supplies you with 2 x USB-C/DisplayPort 1.2 Alt Mode ports. At just 1.3 pounds, it easily fits into your bag or backpack. It's the perfect companion for your Dell XPS or Dell Inspiron laptop.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Unlocked): $1,199 $849 @ Best Buy w/ activation

Save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Best Buy with Activation. This top-of-the-line Android phone packs an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 256GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $329 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 1TB: $109 $75 @ Samsung

Save $34 on the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield with USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity. Tough, fast and compact, it has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer massive files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. It's perfect for students who will need a reliable, durable companion for school.

Sony PS5 Console: $499 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) at Best Buy. This best-selling gaming console packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high speed SSD as well as deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio. This deal ends Aug. 20.