iPhone 16 preorder deals: Discounts early adopters can expect to see

Apple's September event is expected to unveil the rumored iPhone 16 Series and preorder information. Early adopters can expect an influx of iPhone 16 preorder deals from Apple, authorized Apple retailers, and all major carriers in the U.S.

As we reported earlier this year, the iPhone 16 will arrive in four models, just like its predecessor. Pricing is also identical, starting at $799 for the entry model iPhone 16, $899 for the iPhone 16 Plus, $999 for the iPhone 16 Pro, and $1,199 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

If you're due for an upgrade or switching carriers, you'll want to check out iPhone 16 preorder deals. After the dust settles from Apple's September event, we expect iPhone 16 preorder deals to go live at Apple and other retailers.

As with the previous-gen iPhone 15, expect iPhone 16 preorder deals to slash up to $1,000 off Apple's new flagship phone. Usually, you must trade in an eligible device and activate your Phone 16 on a specified plan.

Given that pricing for the iPhone 16 is expected to range from $799 to $1,199, you could wind up getting a free iPhone 16 or pay just $199 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That's only if you get the maximum trade-in value for the device you're swapping. Newer phones in good condition typically get the highest trade-in value of $1,000.

Don't have a phone to trade in? If you don't mind jumping to a new carrier, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are known to offer a free iPhone when you switch. This deal is especially tempting if you're a prepaid customer who normally has to purchase your phone outright. Even if you spend $5 to $10 more on a monthly plan, it'll be cheaper than buying an unlocked iPhone 16 at full price.

So if you're sitting on a dated iPhone or want to switch to the Apple ecosystem, you don't necessarily have to spend a small fortune. See the possible iPhone 16 preorder deals you can snag after Apple's expected iPhone 16 announcement.

iPhone 16 |iPhone 16 Plus

Preorder iPhone 16 |iPhone 16 Plus: from $799 up to $800 off @ Apple w/ trade-in

Expect to save up to $800 on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus with trade-in at Apple.

Preorder iPhone 16 |iPhone 16 Plus: from $799 up to $830 off @ AT&T w/ trade-in

Expect iPhone 16 preorder deals at AT&T to slash up to $830 on the iPhone 16 (priced at $799) and iPhone 16 Plus at AT&T when you trade in an eligible device. Your rebate will appear in the form of credits on your monthly billing statement throughout your 36-month agreement. To qualify, you'll have to activate your new iPhone 16 on an eligible AT&T Unlimited plan.

Preorder iPhone 16| iPhone 16 Plus: from $799 up to $1,000 off @ T-Mobile w/ trade-in

Expect to save up to $1,000 on any iPhone 16 at T-Mobile when you trade in an eligible device. Or, T-Mobile may be generous enough to offer a free iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus when you switch. To qualify for these deals, you must activate your new iPhone 16 on a T-Mobile on Go5G Plus or Go5G plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of your 24-month agreement.

Preorder iPhone 16 |iPhone 16 Plus: from $799 @ Verizon w/ trade-in & new line

Not to be outdone, Verizon is expected to offer tempting iPhone 16 preorder deals to new and existing customers. Expect to save up to $1,000 on any iPhone 16 Series Phone with a new line on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan. To get this deal, you may trade in any old iPhone in any condition. As an alternative, existing customers can upgrade and get up to $830 off the new iPhone 16 Series with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans

Preorder iPhone 16 |iPhone 16 Plus: from $799, up to $1000 off @ Best Buy trade-in

Expect to preorder the iPhone 16 Series from $799 at Best Buy and save up to $1,000 when you trade in an eligible device via carrier offers. As per Apple's previous-gen flagship preorder offer, Best Buy might bundle the iPhone 16 series with a free 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Plus Ultimate.

iPhone 16 Pro | iPhone 16 Pro Max

Preorder iPhone 16 Pro | iPhone 16 Pro Max: from $999 up to $1,000 off @ Apple w/ trade-in

Expect iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Maxb preorder deals from Apple to offer savings of up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 Pro Series via carrier trade-in deals.

Preorder iPhone 16 Pro: up to $1,000 off @ AT&T w/ trade-in

We expect AT&T's iPhone 16 Pro preorder deals to slash up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 Pro with eligible trade-in and activation on a qualifying AT&T unlimited plan.

Preorder iPhone 16 Pro | iPhone 16 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off @ T-Mobile w/ trade-in

Preorder the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max and you'll likely save up to $1,000 at T-Mobile. This means you get a free iPhone 16 Pro (potentially valued at $999). To qualify, you must trade-in an eligible device and activate your new iPhone 16 Pro on a T-Mobile on Go5G Plus or Go5G plan.

Preorder iPhone 16 Pro: up to $1,000 off @ Verizon w/ trade-in & new line

New and existing Verizon customers are bound to save $1,000 on iPhone 16 Pro preorders with a new line on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan. To qualify for this deal, Verizon will likely accept any old iPhone in any condition.

Preorder iPhone 16 Pro |iPhone 16 Pro Max: from $999 up to $1,000 off @ Best Buy w/ trade-in

When you preorder the iPhone 16 Pro Series for the expected starting price of $999 at Best Buy, you might score huge savings with an eligible device trade-in via carrier offers. Best Buy may also throw in 1-month of Xbox Game Plus Ultimate for free when you preorder the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max.