Hurry! The PSVR 2 is now priced to move at just $349, lowest price ever
Save $200 on the PSVR 2 headset with upcoming PC support.
Sony's PlayStation VR2 (PSVR 2) VR headset is now more affordable than ever. As we previously reported, the PSVR 2 is getting PC support starting Aug. 7 which makes it accessible to anyone who wants to try VR.
For a limited time, you can get the Sony PSVR 2 for $349 at Walmart. It normally costs $549, so that's a massive $200 off and the PSVR 2's lowest price ever. You can also get it at Best Buy for the same price. By far, this is one of the best gaming deals I've seen outside of the holiday season.
First launched in Feb. 2023, the PSVR is one of our favorite VR headsets for many reasons. In our PSVR 2 review, were impressed by its futuristic design, fast, easy setup, and interesting games.
Just about the only gripe we had about the PSVR 2 was its price which is why we're excited to share this deal with you. We gave the PSVR 2 a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our esteemed Editor's Choice Award.
Fast forward to 2024 and Sony's PSVR games library now has over 500 titles like Fracked, Marvel's Iron Man VR, Wanderer, and more. If you want to step into the world of VR, there's never been a better time.
At just under $350 and now with PC support, the PSVR 2 is a no-brainer for anyone who wants to try VR.
Today's best PSVR 2 deal
Sony PlayStation VR2 Headset (PSVR 2)
Was: $549
Now: $349 @ Walmart
Overview: Sony's PSVR 2 headset is $200 off right now at Walmart.
Features: Eye tracking, adaptive triggers, Tempest 3D Audio Display: 4K OLED, 2000 x 2040 per eye Refresh rate: 90Hz, 120H Field of view: 110 degrees Sensors: 6-axis motion sensing system, IR camera, capacitive controller sensors, IR LED position tracking Feedback: Haptics on controllers and headset Connectivity: USB-C, Bluetooth 5.1 Weight: 19.8 ounces
Release Date: February 2023
Price history: This is the PSVR 2's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Best Buy $349 | GameStop $349 | Target $349
Reviews consensus: The PSVR 2 earned high praise from us and our brands. It's the Editor's Choice VR headset for PS5 owners and PC gamers (coming soon).
Laptop Mag: ★★★★| TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ |T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You own a PS5 console or gaming PC and want to try VR gaming. Additionally, the PSVR 2 makes a great gift for that PS5 gamer you know.
Don't buy it if: You have no desire to play games in virtual reality.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.