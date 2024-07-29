Hurry! The PSVR 2 is now priced to move at just $349, lowest price ever

Sony's PlayStation VR2 (PSVR 2) VR headset is now more affordable than ever. As we previously reported, the PSVR 2 is getting PC support starting Aug. 7 which makes it accessible to anyone who wants to try VR.

For a limited time, you can get the Sony PSVR 2 for $349 at Walmart. It normally costs $549, so that's a massive $200 off and the PSVR 2's lowest price ever. You can also get it at Best Buy for the same price. By far, this is one of the best gaming deals I've seen outside of the holiday season.

First launched in Feb. 2023, the PSVR is one of our favorite VR headsets for many reasons. In our PSVR 2 review, were impressed by its futuristic design, fast, easy setup, and interesting games.

Just about the only gripe we had about the PSVR 2 was its price which is why we're excited to share this deal with you. We gave the PSVR 2 a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our esteemed Editor's Choice Award.

Fast forward to 2024 and Sony's PSVR games library now has over 500 titles like Fracked, Marvel's Iron Man VR, Wanderer, and more. If you want to step into the world of VR, there's never been a better time.

At just under $350 and now with PC support, the PSVR 2 is a no-brainer for anyone who wants to try VR.

Today's best PSVR 2 deal