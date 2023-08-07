Hurry! The PS5 console hits record price low of $449 at Best Buy

Once hard to get your hands-on, the Sony PS5 console is easier to find in stock these days. Even better, one retailer is offering a rare discount on the once elusive gaming system.

Right now, you can get the Sony PS5 for $449 at Best Buy. It usually costs $499, so that's $50 in savings and the console's lowest price ever. The Sony console itself rarely goes on sale — not even on Black Friday. This is one of the best gaming deals in town.

Sony PS5 Console: $499 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) at Best Buy. This best-selling gaming console packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high speed SSD as well as deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio.

Sony's PlayStation 5 is one of the best gaming consoles to buy. The tech brand's best gaming system yet, it features fast loading, a speedy SSD, and great backwards compatibility.

In our PS5 review, we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. During real-world testing, we were floored by its incredibly powerful components and revolutionary controller haptics. We also praised its revamped user interface with innovative features and stunning 4K graphics.

If you need an extra controller, swing over to Walmart to get the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for just $49 ($25). It features dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design.

Haptic feedback gives you a more precise physical response for an immersive gaming experience. For example, when you're playing God of War Ragnarök, each of you'll feel the rumble during battle. Additionally, the PS5 DualSense works on gaming laptops and PCs, with some haptic feedback-enabled games.

PS5 deals this good typically sell out fast, so don't hesitate too long.