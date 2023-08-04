Hurry! Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire tablets and Kindle readers during Best Buy's flash sale

Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale offers fantastic discounts on Amazon branded devices. From now through Aug.6, save up to 50% on Amazon Fire tablets with prices starting from just $39.

As part of the sale, you can get the Amazon Fire HD 10 for just $74.99. It usually costs $150, so that's $45 in savings or 50% off. This is the lowest price we've seen for this tablet since Amazon's Prime Day sale back in July. If you're looking for a cheap tablet for streaming content, now 50% off, the Fire HD 10 is a no-brainer.

If you're looking for the cheapest Amazon tablet you can get, the Amazon Fire 7 is now just $39 ($20 off).

Best Buy's flash sale also knocks up to $95 on Amazon Kindle e-readers. Prices start at $64 ($35) for the Kindle Paperwhite. This eReader's 6-inch matte display reads like real paper and is visible in direct sunlight. Plus, you can highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

So whether you're back to school shopping or just looking to pick up a cheap tablet or reader, don't miss Best Buy's flash sale. As a reminder, these deals expire Aug. 6, so act fast!

Best Buy flash sale — Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $74 @ Best Buy

At 50% off, the Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest price yet. Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.

Amazon Fire 7: $59 $39 @ Best Buy

Save $20 on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. This is the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and a lot more battery life to the remarkably affordable slate. Snag it now for its lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $99 $54 @ Best Buy

Save $45 on the 2022 Fire HD 8 Tablet, Amazon's answer to the iPad mini. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, beefy 6-core processor and 32GB of storage. It supports for all your favorite streaming apps and affords you up to 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: $119 $69 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM. You're getting the same vivid display, 2.0 GHz 6-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps, and all-day battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: $179 $94 @ Best Buy

Save $85 on the Fire HD 10 Plus. It features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) display, octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Its rated battery life of up to 12 hours makes it perfect for streaming content and gaming.

Amazon Fire Max 11: $229 $149 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 during Best Buy's Flash Sale. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and has a rated battery life of 14-hours.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids: $199 $119 @ Best Buy

The Fire HD 10 Kids tablet packs everything we love about the standard Fire HD 10 into a durable kid-proof case. It also comes with Amazon's worry-free 2-free warranty. Save $80 on this 10-inch kids tablet.

Amazon Fire 8 Pro Kids: $149 $74 @ Best Buy

Save $75 on the Fire 8 Kids Pro tablet. If you're in need of an inexpensive tablet for your kids to have fun with, this 8-inch tablet is worth it. With the ability to browse the web, play games, and use all kind of apps, there entertainment value for children is unending. This tablet is suitable for ages 6+.

Best Buy flash sale — Kindle e-Readers

Amazon Kindle: $99 $64 @ Best Buy

Save $35 on the Amazon Kindle, the best e-reader to buy. It features a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. It has an adjustable front light for comfortable reading in any environment. Plus, you can highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $139 $89 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader to buy. It's water-resistant, features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights, and 8GB of storage.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature: $189 $124 @ Best Buy

Amazon's 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition eReader is sleek, bright and easy to use. And it's $65 off. It's IPX8 water resistant and features a 6.8-inch, matte display, 17 LED front lights, 32GB of storage, and wireless charging supports.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $369 $279 @ Best Buy

Save $90 on the Amazon Kindle Scribe –– the first Kindle with writing support. This e-reader packs a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light and 16GB of internal storage. It ships with its own magnetic stylus pen for easy storage when not in use.