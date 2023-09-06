Hurry! Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones just dropped to $249, lowest price yet!

Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones deliver accurate sound and impressive noise blocking. Despite their age, they're still among the best premium headphones around.

For today only, you an get the Bose 700 Headphones for $249 at B&H. That's $150 off their regular retail price of $379. This marks a new all-time low price for these Bose headphones which rarely go on sale. As far as headphone deals go, this is one of the best we've seen all year.

Today's best Bose 700 deal

Bose 700 Headphones: $379 $249 @ B&H

Save $150 on the best active noise cancelling headphones around. Bose's headphones stand out with a sleek design, a slew of useful features and improvements to noise cancellation (for calls and music) and audio quality. This deal ends Sept. 7. Price check: Amazon $329 | Best Buy $329 Cheaper option:

Bose 700 headphones deliver stellar noise cancelling performance, which makes them great for music and video streaming, and phone calls. They sport an over-ear design, intuitive touch controls, and a powerful microphone system.

In our Bose 700 review, we gave them a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice award. We love these Bose headphones for their best-in-class noise-cancellation, detailed, precise sound and sleek, low profile design.

During real-world testing, the Bose 700s pumped out detailed sound with crisp mids. Bose's free companion app for iOS and Android which lets you customize your noise-cancellation level and set your favorite digital assistant (Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa).

Weighing in at 9 ounces, Bose 700s are noticeably lighter than the AirPods Max (13.6 ounces). They're closer in weight class to the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones (8.8 ounces) and Bose QuietComfort 45 (8.5 ounces).

If effective noise cancellation, comfort, and sound are important to you, you can't go wrong with the Bose 700. Especially at this tempting price!