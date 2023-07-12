Hurry and save up to 31% on these last-minute earbud deals during Amazon Prime Day deals

Today marks the last day of Amazon's Prime Day deals event. So now is the time to pick up some great earbud deals and save up to 30%. There are so many brands of earbuds, and here are just a few of some I have enjoyed using and enjoying.

The Acefast earbuds, are one of my favorite affordable buds and also have chic styling. The Poly Voyager Free 60's are excellent and deliver excellent audio and Bluetooth connection. While the Jabra Elite Active 65t's are well known to those hyperactive runners in our families for their sturdiness and deep bass.

You can quickly pick up a pair of any of these and save during Amazon Prime Day Deals. You better hurry; time is running out.

Amazon earbud deals going fast.

ACEFAST Wireless Earphones: $75.99 $59.19

Poly Voyager Free 60 True Wireless Earbuds: $229.95 $199.99

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sports Earbuds: $79.99 $55.01

These ACEFAST earbuds feature Bluetooth5.3 connectivity, crystal clear styling, and fun LED lighting while also being waterproof. You can pick them up right now and save 20% at Amazon

Poly Voyager Free 60 True Wireless Earbuds: $229.95 $199.99 The Poly Voyager Free 60's offer amazing connectivity, fantastic noise canceling, and a charging case to keep you going all day. These are exclusive deals you can only find at Amazon.