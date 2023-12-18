Huge end-of-year Apple sale chops $2,000 off the M1 Max MacBook Pro

Apple M1 Max MacBook Pro 16

Was: $4,899

Now: $2,899 @ B&H

Save $2,000 on the fully loaded MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Max chip.

Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M1 Max 10-core chip, 64GB unified RAM, 32-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 4TB SSD, FaceTime HD 1080p camera

Launch date: October 2021

Price history: This is the second lowest we've seen for this the Apple MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max

Price comparison: Adorama $4,599

Review consensus: Although we didn't get to test the MacBook Pro M1 Max, we gave it successor, the MacBook Pro M2 Max 4.5 out of 5-stars. We gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its powerful overall and gaming performance, best-in-class battery life and stunning display. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its previous-gen sibling — only a few minor upgrades set them apart.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (M2 Max)

Buy it if: You want a workstation for power-hungry productivity demands, heavy video editing and long lasting battery life. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max is ideal for photographers, video editors, music producers, 3D artists and other creatives.

Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general use like creating documents, checking email, web browsing and streaming videos.