Huge end-of-year Apple sale chops $2,000 off the M1 Max MacBook Pro
Last minute holiday deals on laptops are closing out 2023 with a bang. Right now, B&H offer the 4TB modelM1 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 64GB RAM for $2,899. That's a staggering $2,000 off its $4,899 list price and the second lowest price we've seen on this particular laptop. It also undercuts Adorama's current price by $1,700 for this same configuration. This is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all year.
If you're on a smaller budget, another deal worth considering is the M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14 for $1,799 ($200 off). It's up to 30 percent faster than the M1 Pro series and ships with the latest macOS Sonoma preinstalled.
Today's best M1 MacBook Pro 16 deal
Apple M1 Max MacBook Pro 16
Was:
$4,899
Now: $2,899 @ B&H
Save $2,000 on the fully loaded MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Max chip.
Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M1 Max 10-core chip, 64GB unified RAM, 32-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 4TB SSD, FaceTime HD 1080p camera
Launch date: October 2021
Price history: This is the second lowest we've seen for this the Apple MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max
Price comparison: Adorama $4,599
Review consensus: Although we didn't get to test the MacBook Pro M1 Max, we gave it successor, the MacBook Pro M2 Max 4.5 out of 5-stars. We gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its powerful overall and gaming performance, best-in-class battery life and stunning display. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its previous-gen sibling — only a few minor upgrades set them apart.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (M2 Max)
Buy it if: You want a workstation for power-hungry productivity demands, heavy video editing and long lasting battery life. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max is ideal for photographers, video editors, music producers, 3D artists and other creatives.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general use like creating documents, checking email, web browsing and streaming videos.
