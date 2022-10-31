HP gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti just dropped $300 for Black Friday deal

Black Friday starts earlier every year and we are seeing some excellent laptop deals already with this entry-level gaming laptop for under $800 as one of the standouts. This is a solid starting point for the young gamer in your life or any gamer that wants a solid experience without dropping too much money.

The HP Victus 15.6 Gaming Laptop at just $799.99 at Best Buy, a savings of $300, is quite a bargain for the hardware. The Victus arrives with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU, and 512GB of SSD storage. With a speedy 144Hz refresh rate on its 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display ensuring gameplay is rendered smoothly, casual gamers will find the Black Friday deal at Best Buy is a steal.

Finding a sub $800 gaming laptop worth owning is rare, and the HP Victus 15 is a great opportunity for budget-conscious gamers.

Design-wise our reviewer described the Victus as "the guy at the party dressed to the nines with an urbane, sophisticated style, but you’d be shocked to find out he got his outfit at H&M — not Neiman Marcus." The Victus may be made of plastic, but it possesses an elegant look that also impressed our reviewer.

With a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU added to the potent Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti, you will be able to enjoy several hours of solid gaming and even get some work done. For a sub $800 price, the HP Victus is a very appealing option for those who have been wanting to give gaming a try but not blow their budget.

You can pick up the HP Victus today at Best Buy and save $300. You can also read our full review and see how it did during our vigorous lab testing.