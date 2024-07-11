How to get Prime for free to shop Amazon's best Prime Day 2024 deals

Prime Day 2024 is right around the corner as it will officially be live between July 16-17, offering amazing discounts for some of the biggest products in tech. We're already seeing incredible discounts during the early Prime Day sales, and whether you're looking for the best early Prime Day Apple deals or some early Amazon Prime Day laptop deals, you'll come away more than satisfied.

Of course, as it's called Prime Day, many of these deals will be exclusive to Prime members. But what if you don't have Prime? You might think you're out of luck, but don't miss this incredible opportunity to take advantage of fantastic savings through the power of a 30-day free trial!

If you activate your 30-day free trial now, you'll have more than enough time to take advantage of Prime Day's incredible savings when July 16-17 come around. So without further ado, here's how you can get Amazon Prime for free.

How to get Amazon Prime for free

Amazon Prime is not something you can keep for free, but there is a trial available that will last 30 days. It does require inputting a payment method, but you can cancel it before the free trial period ends to ensure you don't lose any money.

1. Go to Amazon.com

2. Select Join Prime to go to the Amazon Prime page.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Select Start your free 30-day trial.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. If you're not already signed in, enter your email address and password. If you somehow don't have an Amazon account, now's the time to make one by selecting Create your Amazon account.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Now you'll have to input your payment method. Don't worry, Amazon won't actually charge you until your free 30-day trial is up. This means you'll be able to reap the benefits of Prime Day without actually having to spend money on a Prime subscription. It's important that you remember to cancel the subscription before it renews.

Once you've provided a payment method, you're all set! Here are just a few of the deals you can only get with Amazon Prime:

5 deals you can only get with Amazon Prime

There's a long list of deals that are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, and we have a full page dedicated to our favorite exclusive Prime Day deals. Here are a few examples of great deals you can only get with Amazon Prime!

Sony WH-CH520 Headphones: $79 $35 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Save $55 on Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones (Cappucino) with Prime. This invite-only Prime Day deal goes live on July 16-17. You can request an invite now, and if selected, you'll receive an email with instructions on accessing this deal during Prime Day. Quantities are limited, so don't hesitate too long to smash that request invite button. Features: 30mm drivers, Google Assistant/Siri support, built-in mic, up to 50 hours of battery life, dedicated Sony Headphones Connect App, 360 Reality Audio

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $339 $234 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Lowest price! Save $105 on the Amazon Kindle Scribe. Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide rates it 3 out of 5-stars whereas Kindle Scribe reviews on Amazon average 4 out of 5-stars. Happy owners love the Kindle Scribe's writing support, reading experience, and slim, comfortable-to-hold design. The Kindle Scribe's ambient light sensor and digital sticky notes functions to annotate books are also welcome features. This deal ends July 18. Features: 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage, magnetic stylus pen, ambient light sensor, digital sticky notes

Amazon Echo Spot (2024): $79 $44 @Amazon w/ Prime

Lowest price! Save $35 on the all-new Amazon Echo Spot, a nifty customizable smart alarm clock. Replace your Sony Dream Machine with this sleek, smart alarm clock with Alexa. Featuring big vibrant sound, it'll help you wake up or wind down with your favorite music playlist or audiobook. Like all Amazon devices, it works with Alexa so you can set it up a routine to gently wake you up to music and gradual light, glance at the time, check reminders, or get weather updates.

43" Amazon Fire TV 4K: $369 $229 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Lowest price! Flex your Prime membership and save $140 on the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-series 4K smart TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume, and search content hands-free.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: $119 $89 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Lowest price! Save $30 on the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar and amp up your audio for less. Fire TV Soundbar enhances TV audio with dual speakers for fuller sound, clearer dialogue, and deeper bass—all in a compact design. Immersive sound - Enjoy a three-dimensional virtual surround sound experience with DTS Virtual:X and more detail with Dolby Audio.