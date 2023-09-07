Holy cow! The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is 50% off right now

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

Was: $3,319

Now: $1,659 @ Lenovo

Overview:

Save 50% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon "THINKLABORW1"



Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-glare touch screen, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter.

Release date: April 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price we've tracked for this particular ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11configuration.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,799

Reviews: Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 earned high ratings among expert reviewers. The overall consensus is that it's a great business laptop with all of the security features that business professionals require. Some of the attributes we love about the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 are its remarkably lightweight design, speedy SSD, and nearly 14 hour battery life.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★

Buy if: You want a rugged and secure laptop that's best for business. For video conferencing, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 equips you with up to a 1080p IR hybrid webcam with privacy shutter. Logins are fast and secure thanks to Windows Hello face recognition and the laptop's integrated fingerprint reader.

Don't buy if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or competitive gaming. This configuration is suitable for multitasking, and light video editing or gaming.