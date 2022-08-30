Lenovo Labor Day sale 2022 — save up to 50% on ThinkPad laptops

Lenovo's Labor Day sale includes fantastic back to school savings and end of season discounts. From now through September 12, enjoy up to 60% off select laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, monitors, and accessories.

This week, save up to 50% on Lenovo's family of premium ThinkPad notebooks. The highest discount goes to the Editor's Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 — now $1,804 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "THINKLABDEALS". That's half off its normal price of $3,609.00 and one of the best laptop deals from Lenovo's sale.

This configuration ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is ideal for college students looking for a capable productivity machine. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Connectivity-wise, it has 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports (DisplayPort / Data Transfer / Power Delivery), 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port and headphone jack.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review , we praise its slim, lightweight, durable design, class-leading keyboard, and overall performance. We were also impressed by its quad speakers and long battery life. It endured 15 hours and 39 minutes of continuous browsing over WiFi at 150 nits in our Laptop Mag Battery Test.

After thorough real world and performance testing, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award co-sign.

If you're torn between buying a laptop or a tablet, have both with the ThinkPad X1 Tablet with Keyboard for $949 (opens in new tab) ($1,930 off) via coupon "THINKPADDEAL1". This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) matte display with 400 nits of brightness for a stunning viewing experience. Its hardware specs boast a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Labor Day sale ends September 12, stock permitting.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in1: $749 $535 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $215 on the covertible Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 12th Gen Intel laptop. This flexible machine morphs from laptop to tablet, stand or viewing mode as needed. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 300 nits touchscreen, 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated UHD graphics and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1: $1,699 $1,249 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $450 on the excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i (opens in new tab), our favorite convertible laptop. This machine packs a 14-inch 1080p 400 nit touchscreen, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i Pro w/ RTX 3060 GPU: $2,089 $1,529 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $560 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 gaming laptop via coupon "LEGIONDEAL8". This gaming laptop earned our coveted Editor's Choice award for its bright 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display and excellent overall performance. The laptop in this deal packs a 2.3-GHz 11th gen Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 2TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen: $279 $179 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant. The tablet's gorgeous 10.3-inch (1920 x 1200) 330 nits display and 2.3-GHz MediaTek Helio P22T Processor 8-core CPU is great for consuming content and playing games. Rounding out its specs are 4GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMc storage and dual speakers. With Google Assistant built in, this tablet doubles as a smart home hub.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab P11 Plus w/ Keyboard and Pen: $399 $299 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with keyboard and pen bundle. The tablet in this deal packs an 11 inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400 nit touchscreen, 2.05-Ghz MediaTek Helio G90T 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo C27-30 27-inch Monitor: $239 $178 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Lenovo C27-30 27-inch Monitor in Lenovo's Labor Day sale. It has a large, 27-inch 1080p vertical panel with 3-side near edgeless design. AMD FreeSync ensures smooth, stutter and flicker-free performance. The monitor's eye comfort certification mimizes eye strain during extended periods viewing.