The excellent OnePlus Buds 3 hit record-low price in limited-time back-to-school offer

OnePlus Buds 3 earbuds are cheaper than ever — just in time for your back-to-school needs.

You can nab the OnePlus Buds 3 right now for just $69 from the OnePlus Store. That's $30 off their normal price of $99 and the cheapest they've ever been. In some instances, you can find the best tech bargains directly from the source, and this is the perfect example.

We didn't get a chance to test them, but Tom's Guide crowned the OnePlus Buds 3 with their Editor's Choice Award. They gave the OnePlus Buds 3 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for great sound, powerful ANC, and superior call quality.

If you want flagship earbud features at a budget-friendly price, the OnePlus Buds 3 are a sensible choice. At just under $70, they offer a good value.

Today's best OnePlus Buds 3 deal