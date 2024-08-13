The excellent OnePlus Buds 3 hit record-low price in limited-time back-to-school offer
Tick the OnePlus Buds 3 off your back-to-school checklist for less
OnePlus Buds 3 earbuds are cheaper than ever — just in time for your back-to-school needs.
You can nab the OnePlus Buds 3 right now for just $69 from the OnePlus Store. That's $30 off their normal price of $99 and the cheapest they've ever been. In some instances, you can find the best tech bargains directly from the source, and this is the perfect example.
We didn't get a chance to test them, but Tom's Guide crowned the OnePlus Buds 3 with their Editor's Choice Award. They gave the OnePlus Buds 3 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for great sound, powerful ANC, and superior call quality.
If you want flagship earbud features at a budget-friendly price, the OnePlus Buds 3 are a sensible choice. At just under $70, they offer a good value.
Today's best OnePlus Buds 3 deal
OnePlus Buds 3 Wireless Earbuds
Was: $99
Now: $69 @ OnePlus
Overview:
Lowest price! At $30 off, the OnePlus Buds 3 are more affordable than ever before.
Features: 10.4mm drivers with 6mm tweeter dual drivers, noise-cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3, 15~40KHz frequency response, -38 dB microphone sensitivity. Up to 6.5 hours of battery life (up to 28 with included charging case), on-ear touch controls, rated IP55 dust-and-water resistant (IPX4 for the case).
Release Date: January 2024
Price history: This is the OnePlus Buds 3's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Amazon $89
Reviews consensus: OnePlus Buds 3 reviews across our brands agree that these wireless earbuds offer decent sound and active noise cancellation (ANC).
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a decent pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for listening to music and taking calls.
Don't buy it if: You want earbuds that support Qi wireless charging or prefer sporty earbuds that wrap around the ear.
Cheaper alternative: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro for $49 ($30 off)
