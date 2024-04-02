AirPods 2 just dropped to $89 on Amazon, lowest price this year!

The AirPods 2 may be vintage, but they're the cheapest Apple headphones you can get. If you're not trying to spend $249 for the AirPods Pro 2, here's a deal that's easier on the wallet. For a limited time, you can get the Apple AirPods 2 for just $89 at Amazon. Normally $129, that's $40 off and their lowest price so far this year. As far as AirPods deals go, this is the cheapest available if you can live without noise-cancelling and water-resistance,

If that's a deal breaker, you can get the sweat-and water resistant AirPods 3 for $149 ($20 off). Although they lack noise-cancelling, they feature spatial audio and up to 6 hours of battery life. That's an hour more than the AirPods 2.

Apple deals this tempting don't stick around for long so I recommend you act now!

Today's best AirPods deal