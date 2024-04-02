AirPods 2 just dropped to $89 on Amazon, lowest price this year!
Snap up the AirPods 2 for just $89 right now at Amazon
The AirPods 2 may be vintage, but they're the cheapest Apple headphones you can get. If you're not trying to spend $249 for the AirPods Pro 2, here's a deal that's easier on the wallet. For a limited time, you can get the Apple AirPods 2 for just $89 at Amazon. Normally $129, that's $40 off and their lowest price so far this year. As far as AirPods deals go, this is the cheapest available if you can live without noise-cancelling and water-resistance,
If that's a deal breaker, you can get the sweat-and water resistant AirPods 3 for $149 ($20 off). Although they lack noise-cancelling, they feature spatial audio and up to 6 hours of battery life. That's an hour more than the AirPods 2.
Apple deals this tempting don't stick around for long so I recommend you act now!
Today's best AirPods deal
Apple AirPods 2
Was:
$129
Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model%2Fdp%2FB07PXGQC1Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$89 @ Amazon
Overview:
At $40 off, the AirPods 2 just hit their lowest price of the year.
Features: Apple H1 chip, seamless Apple device pairing, "Hey Siri" voice assistant support, up to 6 hours of battery life (rated), Lightning Charging Case
Release date: March 2019
Price history: This is the third lowest price we've seen for the AirPods 2. For context, it hit an <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/deals/airpods-walmart-black-friday-deal" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">all-time low price of $69 back in November.
Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-AirPods-with-Charging-Case-2nd-Generation%2F604342441%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Walmart $89
Reviews: We didn't get a chance to test them, the AirPods 2 scored an average rating of 4 out of 5-stars across our sister sites. Easy pairing, hands-free Siri, and decent sound are some of the highlighted features of Apple's 2nd generation AirPods.
Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/airpods-2,review-6326.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★ | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-airpods-2019-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★½ | T3: <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/apple-airpods-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★ | What HiFi: <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/apple-airpods-2019" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★
Buy it if: You want to spend the least amount possible on earbuds for your MacBook, iPad or iPhone. Or if you can live without noise-cancellation, water resistance and USB-C connectivity.
Don't buy it if: You want water resistant earbuds with active noise-cancelling, and spatial audio. Consider the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBeats-Cancelling-Compatibility-Microphone-Headphones%2Fdp%2FB0BZK2Z2TC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">AirPods Pro 2 or <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBeats-Cancelling-Compatibility-Microphone-Headphones%2Fdp%2FB0BZK2Z2TC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Beats Studio Plus if you want premium wireless earbuds.
