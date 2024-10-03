Become vengeance with this Meta Quest 3 bundle deal — $150 off, free Batman: Arkham Shadow VR game, and 3 free months of Meta Quest Plus
Pick up the Meta Quest 3 for cheap and save Gotham City.
Take the leap into the virtual world with the Meta Quest 3 — one of the best VR headsets on the market. It has a beautiful 4K display and excellent sound quality to help immerse you into the experience, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor to help it run the latest VR games.
Right now, you can pick up the Meta Quest 3 (512GB) for $499 at Best Buy. That’s already $150 off the MSRP, but on top of that you’ll also get a three-month trial of Meta Quest+ and a copy of the upcoming Batman: Arkham Shadow thrown in for free.
The Meta Quest 3 is already one of the most affordable VR headsets out there, offering exceptional value for money when compared to competing options from Apple and HTC. Sure, it’s more expensive than the Meta Quest 2, and that’s still the ultimate budget VR choice out there, but the hardware upgrade on this successor was significant enough to justify that price hike. It has a faster processor, more RAM, high-resolution displays, and sports a new pancake lens design that offers increased sharpness and reduces image artifacts.
And, with this current deal, you can offset a lot of the increased price and get some freebies thrown in for good measure. We should also note, the Meta Quest 3 128GB version is also on offer, down to $429. You still get the free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow, but the overall discount is a lot lower and we'd recommend the higher storage model unless you're on a super tight budget.
If you’re looking for more VR and gaming discounts, check out our roundup of the best gaming deals for October. It’s packed with offers on PC, console, and VR games and hardware. Oh, and keep an eye on our Prime Big Deal Days coverage to find all the biggest savings ahead of Amazon’s fall sale.
Today's best Meta Quest 3 deal
Overview:
For a limited time, save $150 on the 512GB model Meta Quest 3 VR Headset. This deal includes Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-Month Trial of Meta Quest.
Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, Dual RGB cameras at 10x the resolution of the Quest 2 for incredible passthrough visuals, adjustable pancake lenses offering 4K+ Infinite Display visuals with a 110 x 96 degrees field of view, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3D spatial audio from built-in speakers, 8GB of RAM, and TruTouch haptics through the new Touch Plus controllers.
Release date: October 2023
Price check: Amazon $499 | Meta $499 | Walmart $499
Reviews: In our Meta Quest 3 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars, praising the lightweight design, seamless virtual/mixed reality experiences, and full-color passthrough mode. We also loved its audio quality and massive game library, which is why we gave it our Editor's Choice award.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy if: You want the best bang-for-your-buck virtual reality headset out there.
Don't buy if: You prefer a smart glass experience. While the Meta Quest 3 boasts better passthrough than its predecessor, it's still far from the natural experience of a quality pair of AR/XR smart glasses like the Viture Pro XR.
