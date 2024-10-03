Become vengeance with this Meta Quest 3 bundle deal — $150 off, free Batman: Arkham Shadow VR game, and 3 free months of Meta Quest Plus

Take the leap into the virtual world with the Meta Quest 3 — one of the best VR headsets on the market. It has a beautiful 4K display and excellent sound quality to help immerse you into the experience, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor to help it run the latest VR games.

Right now, you can pick up the Meta Quest 3 (512GB) for $499 at Best Buy . That’s already $150 off the MSRP, but on top of that you’ll also get a three-month trial of Meta Quest+ and a copy of the upcoming Batman: Arkham Shadow thrown in for free.

The Meta Quest 3 is already one of the most affordable VR headsets out there, offering exceptional value for money when compared to competing options from Apple and HTC. Sure, it’s more expensive than the Meta Quest 2 , and that’s still the ultimate budget VR choice out there, but the hardware upgrade on this successor was significant enough to justify that price hike. It has a faster processor, more RAM, high-resolution displays, and sports a new pancake lens design that offers increased sharpness and reduces image artifacts.

And, with this current deal, you can offset a lot of the increased price and get some freebies thrown in for good measure. We should also note, the Meta Quest 3 128GB version is also on offer, down to $429. You still get the free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow, but the overall discount is a lot lower and we'd recommend the higher storage model unless you're on a super tight budget.

Today's best Meta Quest 3 deal