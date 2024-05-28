5 best Memorial Day monitor deals still available

Memorial Day deals on monitors for gaming and productivity are still going strong although the holiday is in the rearview mirror. If you were hoping for a price break on a new monitor but skipped Monday's sales, fret not. I found the 5 best monitor deals still available today.

For example, you can get the Alienware 34" Curved QD-OLED Monitor for $799 at Dell, It normally costs $899, so you're saving $100 with this deal.

We didn't test this exact monitor, but we reviewed this 32-inch Alienware QD-OLED curved gaming monitor. We gave it 4 out of 5 stars. Its vivid Quantum Dot OLED display technology and fast response time resulted in a heightened gaming experience.

You can expect the gaming monitor in this deal to be on par. Alienware gaming monitors are renowned for delivering realistic visuals for gaming and content consumption.

That's just one of the 5 best monitor deals still lingering after Memorial Day. See my remaining favorite discounts below.

Alienware 34" Curved QD-OLED Monitor: $899 $799 @ Dell

Save $100 on the Alienware AW3423DWF Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. This 34-inch QD-OLED (3440 x 1440) panel has an 1800R curvature and 1,000 nits of brightness. It reproduces 99.3% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which places it within the cinema range. It's also True Black 400 certified and rated for infinite contrast, which means you can expect realistic visuals while gaming or watching content.

LG 24MR400 100Hz FHD Monitor: $169 $89 @ Best Buy ($79 w/ Plus)

Save $80 on the LG 27-inch AMD FreeSync Monitor. Enjoy crisp, vibrant color and clarity on a virtually borderless 1080p panel with 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. AMD FreeSync ensures smooth viewing whether you're streaming content or gaming. Features: 24-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 100Hz panel, 5ms response time, AMD FreeSync

34" Samsung S6 ViewFinity 1440p 100Hz Curved Monitor: $799 $449 @ Amazon

Save $350 on the Samsung ViewFinity S6 WQHD Curved Monitor with built-in speakers. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. Features: 34-inch WQHD (‎3440 x 1440 panel, HDR10, AMD FreeSync, 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time,

Alienware AW2524H 500Hz FHD Gaming Monitor: $699 $399 @ Dell

Now $300 off, the award-winning Alienware AW2524H 500Hz Gaming Monitor is a no-brainer if you want a high refresh rate display. Add this to your gaming setup and react fast to enemies quicker and say goodbye to lag and blur forever. Features: 24.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080), 0.5ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync