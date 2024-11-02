Lenovo gaming laptops are up to 50% off before Black Friday, here are 7 deals to shop now

Lenovo is giving us an early Black Friday deals preview during this first weekend of November. From now through Nov. 4 save up to 50% on select Lenovo LOQ and Legion gaming laptops . Apply coupon codes, "BUYMORELENOVO" and "GAMEMORE" at checkout to slash an additional 12% off on top of the already slashed prices.

If you're looking for a sub-$1,000 rig, you can get the Lenovo LOQ with Intel i5 and RTX 4050 GPU for $666 ($413 off) via coupons "BUYMORELENOVO" and "GAMEMORE". Or apply these same codes to score the AMD Ryzen 5-charged Lenovo LOQ 15 with RTX 4050 graphics for $715 ($434 off).

The Lenovo LOQ is one of the best entry gaming laptops for the money. Sister sites TechRadar and T3 reviewed it and rated it 4 out of 5 stars. Delivering solid gaming performance and a fast, high refresh rate for playing AAA games, the LOQ is an exceptional value. Beyond gaming, it's perfect for video editing , and day-to-day multitasking.

If you're looking for a price break on any of Lenovo's higher-end gaming notebooks, here's a deal for you. Lenovo offers its Intel i9-charged Legion Pro 7i 16 RTX 4080 gaming laptop for $2,302 ($967 off). Again, enter coupons "BUYMORELENOVO" and "GAMEMORE" at checkout for savings.

These are just a few of the LOQ and Legion gaming laptop deals going on this weekend. See my favorite deals from the sale below.

Lenovo gaming laptop deals to shop now

Lenovo LOQ 15 RTX 4050: was $1,079 now $666 at Lenovo USA Lenovo takes $413 off the Intel i5-charged Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4050 GPU. Use coupons "BUYMORELENOVO" and "GAMEMORE" to score these savings. Although we didn't get a chance to test it, the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from our sister sites TechRadar and T3. Toting solid gaming performance and fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a fast and responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. Beyond gaming, it's perfect for video editing, and day-to-day multitasking. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13450HX 10-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo LOQ 15 RTX 4060 : was $1,319 now $802 at Lenovo USA If you want a machine with a little more kick, you can save $517 on the Intel i7-charged Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4060 GPU. Use coupons "BUYMORELENOVO" and "GAMEMORE" to score these savings. We didn't test it, however, the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from our sister sites TechRadar and T3. Toting solid gaming performance and fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a fast and responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. Beyond gaming, it's perfect for video editing, and day-to-day multitasking. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i RTX 4060: was $1,829 now $1,157 at Lenovo USA You can save $672 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i when you apply Lenovo coupon codes "BUYMORELENOVO" and "GAMEMORE" at checkout. In our review of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i, we praised the laptop's excellent performance, satisfying keyboard, and decent speakers. It's a wise choice if you want a solid mid-range gaming laptop with solid performance, a comfortable keyboard, and decent speakers. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 16 RTX 4080: was $3,269 now $2,302 at Lenovo USA Take $968 off the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 with RTX 4080 GPU with coupon codes, "BUYMORELENOVO" and "GAMEMORE" at checkout. This is a great gaming laptop with powerful performance. In our Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars, praising its excellent performance, powerful graphics card, and satisfying keyboard. Although we wish we could squeeze more battery life out of it, it's a solid gaming beast. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 400-nit 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, 1080P FHD camera with dual microphones and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro