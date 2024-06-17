Dell G15 with RTX 4060 GPU and 360Hz display drops to just $899 in rare cheap gaming laptop deal
The 2023 Dell G15 5530 is one of the best mid-range gaming laptops for the money. Thanks to today's Dell summer sale, you can own this high-performance RTX 4060 gaming laptop for just under $900.
Right now, you can snag the Dell G15 5330 with RTX 4060 for just $899 at Dell.com. It normally costs $1,199, so you're saving a whopping $300 with this epic deal. By comparison, it undercuts Amazon's price for the same rig by $435. If you don't want to wait for Amazon's July summer sale, it's one of the best gaming laptops you can get before Prime Day.
Although we didn't get to test it, the Dell G15 5530 earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating from our sister site, Tom's Hardware. As with many gaming laptops, they wish they could squeeze a little more battery life out of it. However, if you're looking for a sub-$900 gaming laptop that doesn't skimp on performance, the Dell G15 5530 is a sensible choice.
Especially at this stellar price. You'll be hard-pressed to find an RTX 4060 gaming laptop with a 360Hz rate this cheap.
Today's best Dell G15 5530 deal
Dell G15 5530 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop
Was: $1,199
Now: $899 @ Dell
Overview:
Now $300 off, the the Dell G15 5530 is one of the best budget gaming laptops for the money. Make no mistake — in no way does it sacrifice performance for price.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM. 1TBGB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: January 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this particular Dell G15 5530 configuration.
Price comparison: Amazon $1,335
Reviews consensus: Although we didn't test it, our sister sites agree that the Dell G15 5530 delivers great gaming performance. As with most gaming laptops, battery life could be better, however, it's a solid budget-gaming laptop that doesn't skimp on performance and packs an ultra-high display refresh rate.
Tom's Guide: ★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a gaming laptop for playing AAA gaming at high refresh rates. The Dell G15 5530 is a sensible choice if you're looking for a solid gaming laptop that won't cost you a small fortune.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic laptop for general use only and don't intend on doing a much gaming.
