Dell G15 with RTX 4060 GPU and 360Hz display drops to just $899 in rare cheap gaming laptop deal

The 2023 Dell G15 5530 is one of the best mid-range gaming laptops for the money. Thanks to today's Dell summer sale, you can own this high-performance RTX 4060 gaming laptop for just under $900.

Right now, you can snag the Dell G15 5330 with RTX 4060 for just $899 at Dell.com. It normally costs $1,199, so you're saving a whopping $300 with this epic deal. By comparison, it undercuts Amazon's price for the same rig by $435. If you don't want to wait for Amazon's July summer sale, it's one of the best gaming laptops you can get before Prime Day.

Although we didn't get to test it, the Dell G15 5530 earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating from our sister site, Tom's Hardware. As with many gaming laptops, they wish they could squeeze a little more battery life out of it. However, if you're looking for a sub-$900 gaming laptop that doesn't skimp on performance, the Dell G15 5530 is a sensible choice.

Especially at this stellar price. You'll be hard-pressed to find an RTX 4060 gaming laptop with a 360Hz rate this cheap.

Today's best Dell G15 5530 deal