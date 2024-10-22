Black Friday deals arrive early at Best Buy with this HP Victus RTX 4070 gaming laptop for just $899
Why wait for Black Friday when you can get the latest HP Victus 16 RTX 4070 gaming laptop for just $899 right now
Launched in August 2024, the HP Victus 16 gaming laptop is heavily discounted today. Like just about every other electronics retailer this year, Best Buy offers early holiday deals on select gaming laptops.
One deal I would snap up is the HP Victus 16 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop for just $899. It normally costs $1,399, so you're saving a whopping $500 with this deal. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this HP Victus laptop (16-s1023dx).
You don't often see an RTX 4070 laptop selling for under $900. Out of all the early Black Friday gaming deals available now, this is one of the best you can get.
We didn't get our hands on the 2024 HP Victus 16 for a review, however, we took its predecessor for a spin. Last year's Victus 16 earned an overall 4 out of 5-star rating from us for its perky gaming performance, elegant, solid design, and colorful 16-inch display. Given its hardware and performance upgrades, the 2024 HP Victus 16 should be just as impressive.
At just under $900, the HP Victus 16 is a no-brainer if you want a cost-effective laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price.
Today's best HP Victus gaming laptop deal
Overview:
Lowest price! This limited-time deal from Best Buy knocks $500 off the HP Victus 16 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 graphics (model 16-s1023dx). This deal includes 3 free months of Xbox PC Game Pass (valued at $36).
Features: 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, HyperX Audio dual speakers, HP True Vision 1080p camera, full-size backlit keyboard w/ numeric pad, 10-hour battery life (rated), Windows 11 Home
Release Date: August 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this HP Victus 16 configuration.
Price comparison: HP $1,249 (customizable)
Reviews consensus: We didn't test this exact model, however, in our HP Victus 16 review (2023, Intel), we rated it 4 out of 5 stars. We praised this laptop for its perky gaming performance, elegant, solid design, and colorful 16-inch display. Given its hardware and performance upgrades, expect this latest HP Victus 16 to be just as impressive.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (2023)
Buy it if: You want a sub-$900 laptop that can play AAA games at high refresh rates and handle day-to-day multitasking.
Don't buy it if: You want a portable personal computer solely for general use.
