Black Friday deals arrive early at Best Buy with this HP Victus RTX 4070 gaming laptop for just $899

Launched in August 2024, the HP Victus 16 gaming laptop is heavily discounted today. Like just about every other electronics retailer this year, Best Buy offers early holiday deals on select gaming laptops.

One deal I would snap up is the HP Victus 16 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop for just $899. It normally costs $1,399, so you're saving a whopping $500 with this deal. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this HP Victus laptop (16-s1023dx).

You don't often see an RTX 4070 laptop selling for under $900. Out of all the early Black Friday gaming deals available now, this is one of the best you can get.

We didn't get our hands on the 2024 HP Victus 16 for a review, however, we took its predecessor for a spin. Last year's Victus 16 earned an overall 4 out of 5-star rating from us for its perky gaming performance, elegant, solid design, and colorful 16-inch display. Given its hardware and performance upgrades, the 2024 HP Victus 16 should be just as impressive.

At just under $900, the HP Victus 16 is a no-brainer if you want a cost-effective laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price.

Today's best HP Victus gaming laptop deal