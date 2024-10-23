I found 5 early Black Friday Alienware deals in Dell's sitewide sale

Dell is jump-starting the holiday shopping season by slashing up to $700 off its family of Alienware gaming laptops. Prices start at just $999.

One of my favorite deals from the sale drops the Alienware x16 R2 with RTX 4080 GPU to $2,599 ($700 off). In our Alienware X16 R2 review, its strong performance and graphics were astonishing.

We were also impressed by its solid battery life and great thermals. After hours of real-world use and testing in our lab, we rated the Alienware X16 R2 4 out of 5 stars.

If you have more room in your budget, you can score the Alienware m18 R2 with RTX 4090 graphics for $2,899 ($700 off). We didn't test it, however, our sister brand Tom's Guide rates it a favorable 4 out of 5 stars.

These early Alienware Black Friday deals are worth your while if you want to elevate your gameplay with top-tier RTX 40 graphics performance.

Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4080 : was $3,299 now $2,599 at dell.com This early Black Friday Alienware deal takes $700 off the Editor's Choice Alienware x16 RX with RTX 4080 GPU. In our Alienware X16 R2 review our tester said, " The Alienware x16 R2 champions your copious cash with powerful performance, an excellent mechanical keyboard, and a relatively long battery life." Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz, 3ms display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 2TB SSD

Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4050: was $1,699 now $999 at dell.com Dell takes $700 off the Alienware x14 R2 in this Black Friday-like Alienware gaming laptop deal. Featuring a compact 14-inch display, it's easily portable around campus or your daily commute. Inside, it packs a powerful CPU/GPU combo to run AAA games and demanding applications flawlessly. Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz 3ms display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD

