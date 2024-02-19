Asus ROG Strix G17 with RTX 4070 GPU drops $310 in unbeatable Presidents Day deal
Save $310 on the Asus ROG Strix G17 gaming beast
Presidents Day sales on gaming laptops are available at just about every major retailer this week. However, one PC maker offers an unbeatable Presidents Day gaming laptop deal that puts most to shame.
Right now, you can get the Asus ROG Strix G17 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,899 directly from Asus. This gaming rig normally costs $2,199, so that's a whopping $300 in savings. Plus, take an extra $10 off when you apply coupon, "ASUSJAN10" at checkout and drop its price to $1,889. By comparison, that's $60 cheaper than Amazon's current price and undercuts Best Buy's by $70.
We haven't seen this particular Asus ROG Strix G17 configuration dip this low since late November of last year. That said, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals of 2024 so far.
Today's best Asus ROG Strix G17 deal
Asus ROG Strix G17 RTX 4070
Was:
$2,199
Now: $1,899 @Asus ($1,889 via coupon "ASUSJAN10" at checkout
Overview:
Save $300 on the Asus ROG Strix G17 with RTX 4070 GPU. Plus, take an extra $10 off with coupon "ASUSJAN10" at checkout. Own it now for an all-time low price of $1,889.
Features: 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 300-nit 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p webcam, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, Windows 11 Home
Release date: April 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for Asus ROG Strix G17 in a while. For context, it hit an all-time low price of $1,599 at Amazon back in November.
Price check: Amazon $1,949| Best Buy $1,959
Reviews: In our Asus ROG Strix G17 review, we were impressed by its excellent productivity metrics, solid gaming performance and crisp, clear speakers. We gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating, deducting points for its short battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a big screen gaming-specific laptop with customizable RGB lighting that can play AAA games at high refresh rates.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for only for basic day-to-day tasks like emailing, internet browsing, and watching YouTube
