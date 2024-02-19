Asus ROG Strix G17 with RTX 4070 GPU drops $310 in unbeatable Presidents Day deal

Asus ROG Strix G17 RTX 4070

Was: $2,199

Now: $1,899 @Asus ($1,889 via coupon "ASUSJAN10" at checkout

Overview:

Save $300 on the Asus ROG Strix G17 with RTX 4070 GPU. Plus, take an extra $10 off with coupon "ASUSJAN10" at checkout. Own it now for an all-time low price of $1,889.

Features: 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 300-nit 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p webcam, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, Windows 11 Home

Release date: April 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for Asus ROG Strix G17 in a while. For context, it hit an all-time low price of $1,599 at Amazon back in November.

Price check: Amazon $1,949| Best Buy $1,959

Reviews: In our Asus ROG Strix G17 review, we were impressed by its excellent productivity metrics, solid gaming performance and crisp, clear speakers. We gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating, deducting points for its short battery life.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a big screen gaming-specific laptop with customizable RGB lighting that can play AAA games at high refresh rates.

Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for only for basic day-to-day tasks like emailing, internet browsing, and watching YouTube