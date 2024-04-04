HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless gaming headset with 300 hour battery life hits lowest price of the year

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset

Was: $199

Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHyperX-Cloud-Alpha-Wireless-Noise-canceling%2Fdp%2FB09TRW57WB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$169 @ Amazon

Overview:

Amazon is slashing $30 off the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset. This must-have PC gaming accessory features an over-ear closed back design, 50mm drivers, aluminum frame, and detachable microphone with mute LED. Additionally, cozy memory foam ear cups, impressive sound quality and up to 300 hours of battery life make it ideal for long gaming sessions.

Features: 50mm dual audio drivers, DTS: X Spatial 3D Audio, detachable mic with mute LED, 2.4GHz wireless USB connectivity, up to 300 of battery life, works with PC and PS5 and PS4 via Hyper Ngenuity software

Release date: April 2022

Price history: The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless hit an all-time low price of $99 in Sept. 2022. It dipped to $119 in Nov. 2023. Now $30 off, this is the lowest price we've seen for the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless in 2024 so far.

Price comparison: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhyperx-cloud-alpha-wireless-gaming-headset-for-pc-ps5-and-ps4-black-red%2F6499569.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $179 | <a href="https://hyperx.com/products/hyperx-cloud-alpha-wireless?" data-link-merchant="hyperx.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">HyperX S169

Reviews consensus: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless review ratings across our sister sites average 4 out of 5-stars. Experts agree the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless offers excellent performance, luxurious comfort, and incredibly long battery life. While we didn't get to test this model, we <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/hyperx-cloud-iii-wireless" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="hyperx.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">reviewed the HyperX Cloud III Wireless and gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating. It's our favorite gaming headset for its incredible comfort, great battery life, and excellent sound.

Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/hyperx-cloud-alpha-wireless" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="hyperx.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: <a href="https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/hyperx-cloud-alpha-wireless-headset-review" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="hyperx.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★ | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/hyperx-cloud-alpha-wireless" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="hyperx.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½ | T3: <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/hyperx-cloud-alpha-wireless-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="hyperx.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★

Buy it if: You want a wire-free gaming headset for PC or PlayStation console gaming.

Don't buy it if: You prefer wired connectivity or a headset for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or smartphones. If so, the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHyperX-Cloud-Alpha-Gaming-Headset%2Fdp%2FB074NBSF9N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="hyperx.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired Gaming Headset for $77 ($22 off) is the one you want.