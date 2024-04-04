HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless gaming headset with 300 hour battery life hits lowest price of the year
HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset for $169
The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is one of the best gaming headsets out there for good reason. It features an astonishing 300 hour long battery life, plush memory foam ear cups, and DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio.
Currently, you can get the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset for $169 at Amazon. It normally costs $199, so you're saving $30 with this deal. By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current price by $3. It may not be the biggest discount, however, it's the lowest price I've seen for this HyperX gaming headset since the holidays. It's one of the best gaming deals of spring so far. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless works with PC, PS4, and PS5.
Prefer a wired connection? Pick up the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired Gaming Headset for $77 ($22 off). It works with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.
Browse Amazon's gaming headset deals for more options and see our HyperX Cloud Alpha overview below.
Best HyperX Cloud Alpha deal
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset
Was:
$199
Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHyperX-Cloud-Alpha-Wireless-Noise-canceling%2Fdp%2FB09TRW57WB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$169 @ Amazon
Overview:
Amazon is slashing $30 off the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset. This must-have PC gaming accessory features an over-ear closed back design, 50mm drivers, aluminum frame, and detachable microphone with mute LED. Additionally, cozy memory foam ear cups, impressive sound quality and up to 300 hours of battery life make it ideal for long gaming sessions.
Features: 50mm dual audio drivers, DTS: X Spatial 3D Audio, detachable mic with mute LED, 2.4GHz wireless USB connectivity, up to 300 of battery life, works with PC and PS5 and PS4 via Hyper Ngenuity software
Release date: April 2022
Price history: The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless hit an all-time low price of $99 in Sept. 2022. It dipped to $119 in Nov. 2023. Now $30 off, this is the lowest price we've seen for the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless in 2024 so far.
Price comparison: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhyperx-cloud-alpha-wireless-gaming-headset-for-pc-ps5-and-ps4-black-red%2F6499569.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $179 | <a href="https://hyperx.com/products/hyperx-cloud-alpha-wireless?" data-link-merchant="hyperx.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">HyperX S169
Reviews consensus: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless review ratings across our sister sites average 4 out of 5-stars. Experts agree the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless offers excellent performance, luxurious comfort, and incredibly long battery life. While we didn't get to test this model, we <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/hyperx-cloud-iii-wireless" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="hyperx.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">reviewed the HyperX Cloud III Wireless and gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating. It's our favorite gaming headset for its incredible comfort, great battery life, and excellent sound.
Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/hyperx-cloud-alpha-wireless" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="hyperx.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: <a href="https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/hyperx-cloud-alpha-wireless-headset-review" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="hyperx.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★ | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/hyperx-cloud-alpha-wireless" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="hyperx.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½ | T3: <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/hyperx-cloud-alpha-wireless-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="hyperx.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★
Buy it if: You want a wire-free gaming headset for PC or PlayStation console gaming.
Don't buy it if: You prefer wired connectivity or a headset for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or smartphones. If so, the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHyperX-Cloud-Alpha-Gaming-Headset%2Fdp%2FB074NBSF9N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="hyperx.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired Gaming Headset for $77 ($22 off) is the one you want.
