Acer Predator Helios 300 with 12th Gen Intel i7 is now under $1,000 in epic early Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2022 Acer's Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop just dropped in price by $500 in this big early Black Friday deal. If you've been shopping around for a powerful gaming laptop under $1,000, now's your chance.

At just $999 at Best Buy, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is packed with potent specs that make it one of the best gaming laptops under $1,500, thanks to this deal. The Predator Helios 300 comes with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1280) 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated video memory. That 144Hz ensures you will enjoy smooth, tear-free gaming.

If you're looking to build a battle station, the Helios 300 has all the ports you need, as it comes with three USB-Type A ports, a USB-Type C port, an Ethernet port, a ThunderBolt port, an HDMI port, a Mini Display port, and a combo audio jack.

With a weight of 5.3 pounds, the Helios is a big betty ready for battle. It isn't every day a gaming laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU drops to below $1,000.