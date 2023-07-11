Enjoy huge savings on these Jabra earbuds during Prime Day deals

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Save as much as $60 on these excellent Jabra earbuds during Amazon Prime Day deals

These are some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on earbuds you will find. Jabra, a brand known for producing quality earbuds that have excellent thumping bass, is now on sale for up to $60 off. If you're in the market for a perfect pair of wireless earbuds, these four options from Jabra should be on your shortlist. 

From a super affordable $69.99 to $139,99 for Jabra's top-of-the-line Elite 7 Pros, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better audio deal this Prime Day. 

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: $199.99

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: $199.99 $139.99
When we reviewed the Jabra Elite 7 Pros, our reviewer called them a win. The Jabra Elite 7 Pros feature long battery life, excellent Bluetooth connectivity, and superb audio during calls and while listening to music. You can snag these awesome Jabra Elite 7 Pros right now for just $139,99, a savings of $60 during this Amazon Prime Day deal.

Jabra Elite 7 Active: $179.99

Jabra Elite 7 Active: $179.99 125.99
Featuring  35 hours of total battery life thanks to its including charging case, the Elite 7 Active earbuds will outlast most. The Elite 7 Actives pack potent active noise canceling and excellent MySound software, leading our reviewer to call them the best-sounding sport wireless buds during their comparison review

You can save over $50 on the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds right now at Amazon during this Prime Day deal. 

Jabra Elite 5: $149.99

Jabra Elite 5: $149.99 $89.99
These quality mid-range Jabra Elite 5 earbuds are a steal of a deal this Amazon Prime Day. With up to 28 hours of battery life, solid ANC performance, excellent Bluetooth connectivity, and strong audio performance. 

You can save $60 on these rugged Jabra wireless earbuds during Amazon Prime Day deals

Jabra Elite 4 Active: $119.99

Jabra Elite 4 Active: $119.99 $69.99
The fitness-focused Jabra Elite 4's known for high-quality audio performance, comfort, good battery life, and super responsive touch controls. During our review, our reviewer called them some of the best mid-range earbuds you can buy. 

You can pick up these Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds for just $69.99 and save $60 right now during Amazon Prime Day deals. 

