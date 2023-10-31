Wow! The Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch gaming monitor just dropped $900 before Black Friday

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor

Was $2,699

Now: $1,799 @ Amazon

Overview: Save $900 on the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved gaming monitor at Amazon. This means you're getting it for a huge discount.

Features: Mini LED, 1ms response time, 4K resolution, HDR10+, 165Hz refresh rate, 1000R curve, functionality for tilt and pivot, built-in speakers.

Launch date: Aug. 2022

Price Check: Best Buy $1,799 | Samsung $1,799

Reviews: Expert reviewers dig the Odyssey's stunning panoramic gameplay visuals, bright display, and flexible design. Considering that its was $3,499 at launch this $900 discount make it a far more appealing purchase.

Laptop Mag: Hands-on |TechRadar: ★★★½ |Tom's Guide: ★★★

Buy it if: You're in need of an incredibly powerful display and have enough space on your desk to accommodate a massive 55-inch display. You'll also want to have the cash to handle this high price point.

Don't buy it if: You're in need of a budget display, don't have enough space on your desk, or don't care for all the bells and whistles of a high-end screen. This is only for those who can afford it.