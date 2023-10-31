Wow! The Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch gaming monitor just dropped $900 before Black Friday
Early Black Friday deals offer hefty discounts on gaming monitors right now. It's not too early to snag some epic savings before Black Friday which is on Nov. 24, 2023. And this time, we have an incredible deal for the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved gaming monitor, taking a whole $900 off its original listed price.
You can buy the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor Amazon for $1,799. That's a massive $900 in savings and the Odyssey Ark's lowest price ever. This is a great deal for anyone who is in desperate need of the highest quality gaming monitors, as the specs on this thing are something to gawk at.
Today's best Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor deal
55" Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor
Was
$2,699
Now: $1,799 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $900 on the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved gaming monitor at Amazon. This means you're getting it for a huge discount.
Features: Mini LED, 1ms response time, 4K resolution, HDR10+, 165Hz refresh rate, 1000R curve, functionality for tilt and pivot, built-in speakers.
Launch date: Aug. 2022
Price Check: Best Buy $1,799 | Samsung $1,799
Reviews: Expert reviewers dig the Odyssey's stunning panoramic gameplay visuals, bright display, and flexible design. Considering that its was $3,499 at launch this $900 discount make it a far more appealing purchase.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on |TechRadar: ★★★½ |Tom's Guide: ★★★
Buy it if: You're in need of an incredibly powerful display and have enough space on your desk to accommodate a massive 55-inch display. You'll also want to have the cash to handle this high price point.
Don't buy it if: You're in need of a budget display, don't have enough space on your desk, or don't care for all the bells and whistles of a high-end screen. This is only for those who can afford it.
