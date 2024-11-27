Cyber Monday monitor deals 2024: Ultra-wide, portable, gaming monitors on sale

Cyber Monday and Black Friday are hitting us left and right without pause, and we've seen plenty of incredible deals in the world of tech in laptops and more, but we've also seen some great deals for monitors. Regardless of if you're on the lookout for budget monitors, ultra-wide monitors, gaming monitors, or portable monitors, there's something out there for you.

For example, if you're in need of a solid office monitor that doesn't necessarily go above and beyond in features (but maintains a decent price point as a result), the Acer KB272 EBI is currently $99 at Amazon. It's a 27-inch, 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution monitor that has a 100Hz refresh rate and is flicker-free, alongside boasting HDMI and VGA port capabilities, alongside 1 millisecond response time. This is a great pick for those who need the basics while maintaining solid quality.

But if you'd rather have something a little more extravagant, options like the Samsung Odyssey G51C for $199 at Best Buy double the price for a gaming monitor with superior specs. It's a solid LED monitor that comes in at 32 inches and boasts a 2,560 x 1,440-pixel resolution monitor at 165Hz refresh rate. Regardless of your choice, there are a plethroa of excellent Cyber Monday and Black Friday monitors to choose from.

Best Cyber Monday monitor deals

Acer KB272 EBI: was $154 now $99 at Amazon In need of a great discount on a traditional office monitor that you can get your hands on without exceeding triple digits? The Acer KB272 EBI is an excellent choice thanks to its 27-inch size, 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution monitor at 100Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync technology, 1ms response time, and low blue light. The design itself allows it to tilt, while it has one HDMI and one VGA port. While this monitor isn't necessarily fancy by any means, it's a solid option for the average office worker who doesn't need the highest resolution or most impressive color depth.

Samsung Odyssey G51C: was $399 now $199 at Best Buy If you'd like to up the ante a bit and invest in a monitor that can handle more than just the bare minimum for an office worker, but still don't want to spend several hundreds of dollars, the Samsung Odyssey G51C is absolutely the product for you, especially now that it's half off at Best Buy. The Samsung Odyssey G51C is a 32-inch, LED 2,560 x 1,440-pixel resolution monitor at 165Hz refresh rate with 1 millisecond response time. It features two HDMI inputs and a DisplayPort input, meaning you'll have no issue attaching multiple sources to the monitor.

Samsung ViewFinity S65TC: was $799 now $439 at Best Buy Ultra-wide monitors are addicting, providing additional screenspace that can greatly improve productivity, while the curvature in the design can enhance immersion and make it feel like the contents of your screen is all-encompassing. The Samsung ViewFinity S65TC is an excellent choice if you're in need of a non-gaming curved ultra-wide monitor. It's a 34-inch monitor at 3,440 x 1,440-pixel resolution with 100Hz refresh rate, 5 millisecond response time, and it features FreeSync (AMD Adapative Sync).

ASUS ZenScreen Portable: was $139 now $89 at Amazon In the market for a portable monitor but don't want to spend an absurd amount of money? The Asus ZenScreen Portable is a great pick, and now that it's $50 off at Best Buy, there's no better time to invest. It's a 15.6-inch IPS monitor at 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution, with USB Type-C connectivity. It's also Tripod mountable and has an anti-glare surface which should help when using in bright spaces.