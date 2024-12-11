Here's how you can save up to $800 on a new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge
This trade-in deal knocks the Galaxy Book 4 Edge down to as little as $499
With Samsung's epic trade-in deals, now is the best time to buy a new tablet, smartphone, or laptop. I wrote about Samsung's stellar trade-in deal for the Galaxy Tab S9 recently, and now it's time to shine a spotlight on this amazing Galaxy Book 4 Edge trade-in deal.
Right now, you can save up to $800 on the Galaxy Book 4 Edge when you buy it directly through Samsung. The biggest savings are on the high-end model, dropping it from $1,749 to a mere $949, while the cheapest Galaxy Book 4 Edge could be had for just $499 with the right trade-in offer.
Here's how the deal works. First, you'll get $300 off outright if you choose the highest Galaxy Book 4 Edge configuration. Then, when you trade in certain devices, you can shave off another $500. Here are the current trade-in values for some of the most popular devices:
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $500 in trade-in credit
- Apple MacBook Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th Gen): $300 in trade-in credit
- Apple MacBook Air (2nd, 3rd, and 4th Gen): $300 in trade-in credit
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $497 in trade-in credit
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $437 in trade-in credit
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $448 in trade-in credit
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: $445 in trade-in credit
- Dell XPS, Inspiron, or G Series laptop: $200 in trade-in credit
- HP Envy, Spectre, Pavilion, or Omen laptop: $200 in trade-in credit
- Lenovo ThinkPad, Legion, or IdeaPad laptop: $200 in trade-in credit
If you don't have a device to trade in, $300 off Samsung's most powerful Galaxy Book 4 Edge is still a pretty great deal, especially when you consider it's powered by the efficient Snapdragon X Elite chip.
In addition to its X Elite CPU, this Galaxy Book 4 Edge configuration features 16GB of RAM, 1TB of eUFS storage, and a gorgeous 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touchscreen display. Whether you're a student gearing up for a new semester of college in January or someone who needs a laptop to work remotely from home, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is an excellent pick.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge deal
Overview: Save $300 outright on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge, and save up to an extra $500 by trading in one of your old devices.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touchscreen display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-84-100) processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of eUFS storage, integrated Qualcomm Adreno graphics, Windows 11 Home
Release date: June 2024
Price history: This is the best trade-in deal we've seen yet for the Galaxy Book 4 Edge.
Price comparison: Best Buy $1,449
Reviews consensus: We haven't officially rated the Galaxy Book 4 Edge, but our limited time with it so far has been quite positive. In the Geekbench 6 overall performance test, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge crushed Apple's M3-powered MacBook Pro. On top of impressive performance, our sister publications highly rate this laptop for its ample ports, brilliant OLED touchscreen, and improved battery life over its predecessor.
Laptop Mag: In progress | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You need a thin, lightweight laptop that offers great battery life and overall performance. Bonus reason: if you have a highly valued device to trade in.
Don't buy it if: There are any apps you need to use that aren't currently compatible with Windows on ARM, or if you want a laptop capable of AAA gaming.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.