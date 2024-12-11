Here's how you can save up to $800 on a new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge

With Samsung's epic trade-in deals, now is the best time to buy a new tablet, smartphone, or laptop. I wrote about Samsung's stellar trade-in deal for the Galaxy Tab S9 recently, and now it's time to shine a spotlight on this amazing Galaxy Book 4 Edge trade-in deal.

Right now, you can save up to $800 on the Galaxy Book 4 Edge when you buy it directly through Samsung. The biggest savings are on the high-end model, dropping it from $1,749 to a mere $949, while the cheapest Galaxy Book 4 Edge could be had for just $499 with the right trade-in offer.

Here's how the deal works. First, you'll get $300 off outright if you choose the highest Galaxy Book 4 Edge configuration. Then, when you trade in certain devices, you can shave off another $500. Here are the current trade-in values for some of the most popular devices:

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $500 in trade-in credit

$500 in trade-in credit Apple MacBook Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th Gen): $300 in trade-in credit

$300 in trade-in credit Apple MacBook Air (2nd, 3rd, and 4th Gen): $300 in trade-in credit

$300 in trade-in credit Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $497 in trade-in credit

$497 in trade-in credit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $437 in trade-in credit

$437 in trade-in credit Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $448 in trade-in credit

$448 in trade-in credit Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: $445 in trade-in credit

$445 in trade-in credit Dell XPS, Inspiron, or G Series laptop: $200 in trade-in credit

$200 in trade-in credit HP Envy, Spectre, Pavilion, or Omen laptop: $200 in trade-in credit

$200 in trade-in credit Lenovo ThinkPad, Legion, or IdeaPad laptop: $200 in trade-in credit

If you don't have a device to trade in, $300 off Samsung's most powerful Galaxy Book 4 Edge is still a pretty great deal, especially when you consider it's powered by the efficient Snapdragon X Elite chip.

In addition to its X Elite CPU, this Galaxy Book 4 Edge configuration features 16GB of RAM, 1TB of eUFS storage, and a gorgeous 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touchscreen display. Whether you're a student gearing up for a new semester of college in January or someone who needs a laptop to work remotely from home, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is an excellent pick.

If you still have a few tech-inclined people to buy gifts for this holiday season, be sure to browse these 9 holiday tech deals we found at Amazon.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge deal