Dell XPS 15 hits lowest price ever in Best Buy member-only deal — how to get it

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops for college students, teachers and anyone else on the prowl for a capable PC. Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 for $1,199 at Best Buy with a My Best Buy Plus membership. It normally costs $1,499, so that's $300 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this 13th Gen Intel configuration. It also undercuts Dell's current direct price for the same exact laptop by $100.

This is one of the best back to school laptop deals going on at Best Buy.

Given that the the annual cost of My Best Buy Plus is $49, it's worth signing up to get this exclusive discount. My Best Buy Plus members also get free 2-day shipping, early access to sales and extended 60-day return windows.

Dell XPS 15: $1,499 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530) with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. It's one of the best laptops for students and anyone else looking for a capable workhorse. In our Dell XPS 15 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its its great overall performance and sleek, elegant design. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display,13th Gene Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Arc A370M graphics. For file storage, it equips you with an ample and speedy 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

In our recent Dell XPS 15 9530 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. We loved its slick, elegant design alongside its great overall and gaming performance. We were also impressed by its vivid display and excellent audio.

In real world tests, the Dell XPS 15's Intel Core i7-13700H chip handled multitasking like a champ. Not even 75 Google Chrome tabs, a mix of Google Docs, Sheets, Presentations with several YouTube and Twitch channels running in the background could make it flinch. The laptop showed no signs of slowing down.

Port-wise, the Dell XPS 15 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, full-sized SD card reader and a headset jack. It also ships with a dongle adapter, something you don't often see with laptops.

At 4.2 pounds and 0.7-inches thin, the Dell XPS 15 is on par with competitors like the Asus VivoBook Pro 16 (4.2 pounds, 0.8 inches) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra (4 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's noticeably lighter than the MacBook Pro 16 (4.8 pounds, 0.7 inches).

If you're in the market for a new daily driver, you can't go wrong with the Dell XPS 15.