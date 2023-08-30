Refurbished Dell and Alienware laptops are up to $1900 off for Intel Gamer Days

Shop Intel Gamer Days at the Dell Outlet today for epic deals on refurbished Dell and Alienware gaming laptops. From now through Sept. 3, the Dell Outlet takes up to 43% off refurbished laptops to celebrate Intel Gamer Days. Newer RTX 40 Series laptops like the Alienware m18, Alienware x18, Alienware x16 and others are also seeing huge price cuts.

This year's Intel Gamer Days offer bundles two free PC games with your purchase of select PCs: Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage (valued at $80). For a limited time, save up to $1,915 on a refurbished Alienware x17 R2 with RTX 3080 Ti GPU at the Dell Outlet. Prices start from $2,085 for this 4.5 out 5-star rated gaming laptop.

In our Alienware x17 R2 review, we loved its beautiful design, excellent audio and powerful gaming performance. We were also impressed by the laptop's wicked-fast transfer speeds and cosigned it with our Editor's Choice Award.

So if you're due for a new laptop, you don't have to wait for Labor Day to score end of summer clearance sales on top-rated Intel-powered gaming PCs. Shop Dell Outlet Intel Gamer Days deals and see our favorite discounts below.

Dell Intel Gamer Days sale — best deals

Alienware m18 RTX 4060 (Refurbished) from $1774 @ Dell Outlet

Save up up $757 on a like new condition refurbished Alienware m18 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 8GB of dedicated memory. Rounding out its specs are an 18-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD.

Alienware x16 RTX 4060 (Refurbished): $2,350 $1,998 @ Dell

Save $352 on an Alienware x16 RTX 40 Series gaming laptop in like new refurbished condition. It features a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting. It has an FHD RGB + IR camera with microphone on board for video calls.

Alienware x16 RTX 4070 (Refurbished): from $2,091 @ Dell Outlet

Save up to $459 on a refurbished Alienware x16 with RTX 4070 GPU. This configuration includes a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

Alienware x17 R2 RTX 3080 Ti (Refurbished): from $2,085 @ Dell Outlet

Save up to $1,915 on a refurbished Alienware x17 R2 during the Dell Outlet Intel Gamer Days sale. Prices start from $2,085. This gaming laptop machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 480Hz display, 12th gen Intel i9-12900HK 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

Dell G16 RTX 3060 (Refurbished): $1,546 $999 @ Dell

Save $547 on a Dell G16 gaming laptop in like new refurbished condition. It packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 160Hz display and runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU coupled with 16GB RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. And for fast load times and ample storage, it has a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Alienware x14 RTX 3050 (Refurbished): from $832 @ Del Outlet

Save up to $718 on a refurbished Alienware x14 gaming laptop in like new condition. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. Graphics handling is done by Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.