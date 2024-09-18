Dell bundles 32-inch Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitor with free $250 gift card

The Alienware QD-OLED (AW3225QF) is a 32-inch 4K curved gaming monitor the produces brilliant images. Right now, when you buy this top-rated Alienware display for $1,199 from Dell, you'll get a free $250 Dell gift card thrown in for good measure -- handy to have as the holiday season ramps up and Black Friday sales near.

This gaming monitor has everything you need to keep you competitive, while delivering amazing images for gaming, media, and general productivity, too. It has a curved 31.6-inch display, with 4K UHD (3820 x 2160) resolution and a fast 240Hz refresh rate. The monitor is Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, for tear- and stutter-free gaming. Its response time is a speedy 0.03ms (gray-to-gray min.) which means you can expect minimal lag.

The Alienware 32 QD-OLED has a slew of ports on its stylish frame, including 1x DisplayPort 1.4 and 2x HDMI 2.1 (including 1 that supports eARC for Dolby Atmos pass-through). The integrated USB hub provides 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Type-B upstream port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Type-A downstream port, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Type-C downstream port, and 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Type-A downstream port. The monitor comes with an HDMI 2.1 FRL cable.

We gave the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED 4.5 out of 5stars in our review. We loved its performance specs and vivid display and lamented its high price.

This deal doesn't directly change the price of the monitor, but it does soften the blow to your wallet by including a $250 Dell gift card. If you can use the card, then this is a great deal on a tremendous monitor. For other gaming monitor deals, check our latest collection of sales this month.

