17 Best Star Wars gifts in 2023 — recommended from a big fan

Star Wars gifts are collectible treasures to fans of the George Lucas-founded franchise. The first Star Wars movie was released in 1977 and its global success has made a profound impact on pop culture. Chances are, someone you know is a fan of the brand and you stumped on what to give them on a special occasion.

Whether you're looking for a perfect gift for that die-hard Star Wars fan you know or want to expand your own Star Wars collection, we're here to help. Retailers are known to offer solid deals on select Star Wars collectibles throughout the year, not just on Star Wars Day.

So if you're looking for Star Wars gift ideas or a price break, see our recommended deals on Star Wars collectible merch below.

Best Star Wars gifts 2023

MobyFox Star Wars Apple Watch Band: from $5 @ Amazon

The MobyFox Star Wars smartwatch band is one of the best Star Wars gifs to buy. Choose from a range of Star Wars inspired designs starting from $5. MobyFox smartwatch bands fit Apple Watch and select Galaxy Watch series wearables.

Bitty Boomers Star Wars Mini Bluetooth Speakers: $19 from $6 @ Amazon

Any Star Wars fan will love to receive a Bitty Boomers Star Wars Mini Bluetooth Speaker. Typically priced at under $20, this Darth Vader (Holiday) version has fallen to as low as $6. Don't let the size fool you, the Force is strong with these 2" tall mini speakers. They have a wireless range of up to 30 feet and deliver up to 4 hours of playtime on a full charge.

Geeknet Star Wars The Mandalorian Light Up Wireless Charging Pad: $24 $9 @ GameStop

Save $15 on the Geeknet Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger. It works with any Qi wireless-enabled phone to fast charge your device at warp speed. It has a USB-C port and comes with a wall charging cable.

Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2 Digital Pet Game: was $19 $9 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi. Inspired by the original Tamagotchi digital pet from 1997, this Star Wars R2-D2 themed game has never been cheaper. Take care of R2-D2 by keeping him charged and clean and by playing two mini-games (firefighting and Dejarik “holochess”). Amazon also offers the Grogu Tamagotchi for $19.

Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars Kindle Edition $30 $15 @ Amazon

Save 50% on Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars Kindle Edition.

In this NYT bestseller, Cal Kestis leads the Stinger Mantis crew on an adventure set between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition Electronic Droid: $89 $19 @ Amazon

Now 78% off, the Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition Electronic Droid has never been cheaper. Kids and fans can bring home the animatronic toy edition of this loveable droid companion, L0-LA59 (Lola), and reimagine iconic scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy. Touch the sensor on L0-LA59's head to unlock more than 45 different light, sound, and movement combinations through 3 unique modes. In Companion and Hover Mode, this Star Wars toy opens and closes her mouth, moves the panels on top of her head, and tilts her head from side to side.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Amazon Fire TV Remote Cover (Grogu Green): $19 @Amazon

Protect your remote and show off your love for Grogu aka Baby Yoda with the Star Wars The Mandalorian Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Cover. It's precision cut to fit the 3rd generation Amazon Fire TV Alexa voice remote with power and volume controls.

Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo: $29 $19 @ Amazon

Save $10 on Star Wars Racer and Commando combo with this 2-in-1 game deal. It includes two classic Star Wars games — Star Wars: Episode I Racer and Star Wars Republic Commando. Relive the adrenaline-pumping Podracing sequence from Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace with Star Wars: Episode I Racer. Lead an elite squad as you infiltrate, dominate, and annihilate the opposition in Star Wars Republic Commando.

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charging Pad: $49 $39 @ GameStop

Save $10 on the Geeknet Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charging Pad. It works with the Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy and other phones that support Qi wireless charging.

Loungefly Star Wars: Light Speed Backpack: $90 $49 @ Amazon

Take off at the speed of light with this Star Wars Light Speed Loungefly Mini backpack featuring Han Solo and Chewbacca! This mini backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane), has a front zipper compartment, side pockets, and adjustable back straps .Inside, the backpack continues the theme with unique, coordinating lining. Amazon also offers the matching wallet for $24 ($16 off).

Seagate FireCuda Beskar Ingot 2TB External Hard Drive: $129 $99 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Seagate FireCuda Beskar Ingot Special Edition External Hard Drive. This officially licensed storage drive is designed to mimic the precious Beskar steel slab as seen in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian. With custom Mandalorian-inspired blue LED lighting and a capacity of 2TB of storage, it's the ultimate reward for your bounty. This Beskar-inspired external hard drive works with PC, MAC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

Razer Mandalorian Xbox Wireless Controller w/ Quick Charging Stand: $179 $119 @ Walmart

Save $60 on the Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller and Quick charging stand bundle. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

Hershel Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Backpack: $120 @ Disney

Get free shipping (valued at $20) on the Hershel Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Backpack via coupon, "SHIPMAGIC" at checkout. It features a 15 and 16-inch laptop sleeve, drawstring closure, zippered front pocket with pull cords, and front straps with buckle fastening. The bag's air mesh back padding references line pattern on the strike team uniform. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, Herschel created this special edition backpack featuring an dramatic allover custom Endor Rebel camouflage print. What's more, a special added touch is the liner print inspired by a Return of the Jedi movie ticket.

Star Wars The Black Series Leia Organa Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber: $265 $186 @ Amazon

Star Wars fans can cosplay and recreate heroic battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with this collectible Lightsaber. Exquisitely crafted, it features luminous LEDs, sound effects and a design that embodies the quality and realism to delight Star Wars fans.

Logitech Astro A30 Lightspeed Gaming Headset: $249 $229 @ Amazon

The Logitech Astro A30 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset's design is inspired by hit Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian. Star Wars fans will love the Beskar Steel finish and custom speaker tags featuring the silhouette of Din Djarin and Clan Mudhorn signet.

Seagate Lightsaber Collection FireCuda PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD 2TB: $239 @ Best Buy

Prepare for battle with the officially licensed Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD. A low-profile heatsink helps dissipate heat and reduce thermal throttling, while you harness up to 7300MB/s of speed that this SSD has pulsing inside. Swap between three iconic lightsaber faceplates—Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker—thanks to a one-of-kind interchangeable design. Amazon sells it for the same price.