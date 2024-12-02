3 Cyber Monday Pixel deals you probably won't see again
Shop Cyber Monday Pixel deals and save on Google's top-rated gadgets
Google devices are rarely on sale, so when Cyber Monday Pixel deals arise, you'd better take advantage of them quickly.
I've been tracking Pixel deals since launch, and beyond trade-in offers where you get a refund for your old device, I haven't seen too many sizable outright savings. Fast-forward to Cyber Monday, and just about the entire Google ecosystem is on sale.
For example, the latest Pixel Watch 3 is available at Amazon for $249 ($70 off)—its lowest price ever. A successor to the Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster.
Don't need all the new bells and whistles that come with an upgrade? Score even more Cyber Monday savings with the previous-gen Pixel Watch 2 for just $145 ($104 off).
If you've been waiting to upgrade to the Pixel 9 Pro, in the words of John Cena, "The Time is Now." Swing to Best Buy and get yourself the Pixel 9 Pro with 25GB of storage for $749 ($250 off). This all-time-low price steal of a Cyber Monday Pixel 9 deal undercuts Amazon's current price by $50.
Finally, accessorize your Pixel 9 Pro with the latest Pixel Buds Pro 2 for just $169 with this unbeatable Cyber Monday Pixel deal from Wellbots. ($60 off). You'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal elsewhere.
So, if you want to upgrade your mobile tech or beat the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, don't sleep on these Cyber Monday Pixel deals.
Cyber Monday Pixel 9 deals
Save $250 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro with 256GB of storage at Best Buy. By comparison, it's $50 cheaper than Amazon's current price and one of the best Cyber Monday Pixel deals you can get today. The most powerful Pixel yet, the Pixel 9 Pro is powered by a new Google Tensor G4 processor and is driven by advanced AI. Effortlessly search, browse, text, call, and schedule your daily routines smarter.
Features: 6.3-inch (1280 x 2856) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, resistance, Android 15
This Amazon Cyber Monday deal takes $70 off the Google Pixel Watch 3. Unlike the Pixel Watch 2, the new Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster. Google further optimized its third-generation smartwatch with new health — and fitness-focused features.
Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS
Cheaper alternative: Pixel Watch 2 for $145 ($104 off)
At $60 off, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have never been cheaper. Google's best wireless earbuds yet, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 bring enhanced sound, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and more durability to the series. The previous-gen Pixel Buds Pro won our Editor's Choice Award for their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful ANC.
Release date: September 2024
Features: Google Tensor A1 chip, active noise-canceling (ANC), twist-to-adjust stabilizer, 11mm drivers, 6-core audio chip, hands-free Gamini AI, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistance, up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC on (up to 30 with included charging case). Up to 12 hours of battery life with ANC off
Price check: Amazon $179 | Best Buy $179 | Google Store $179
Buy it if: You're a Pixel phone, tablet, or Android user and want seamless access to Google Gemini AI.
Don't buy it if: You're an Apple user or prefer over-ear or on-ear headphones.
More from Laptop Mag
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.