3 Cyber Monday Pixel deals you probably won't see again

Google devices are rarely on sale, so when Cyber Monday Pixel deals arise, you'd better take advantage of them quickly.

I've been tracking Pixel deals since launch, and beyond trade-in offers where you get a refund for your old device, I haven't seen too many sizable outright savings. Fast-forward to Cyber Monday, and just about the entire Google ecosystem is on sale.

For example, the latest Pixel Watch 3 is available at Amazon for $249 ($70 off)—its lowest price ever. A successor to the Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster.

Don't need all the new bells and whistles that come with an upgrade? Score even more Cyber Monday savings with the previous-gen Pixel Watch 2 for just $145 ($104 off).

If you've been waiting to upgrade to the Pixel 9 Pro, in the words of John Cena, "The Time is Now." Swing to Best Buy and get yourself the Pixel 9 Pro with 25GB of storage for $749 ($250 off). This all-time-low price steal of a Cyber Monday Pixel 9 deal undercuts Amazon's current price by $50.

Finally, accessorize your Pixel 9 Pro with the latest Pixel Buds Pro 2 for just $169 with this unbeatable Cyber Monday Pixel deal from Wellbots. ($60 off). You'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal elsewhere.

So, if you want to upgrade your mobile tech or beat the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, don't sleep on these Cyber Monday Pixel deals.

Cyber Monday Pixel 9 deals

Lowest price Google Pixel 9 Pro (256GB): was $999 now $749 at Best Buy Save $250 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro with 256GB of storage at Best Buy. By comparison, it's $50 cheaper than Amazon's current price and one of the best Cyber Monday Pixel deals you can get today. The most powerful Pixel yet, the Pixel 9 Pro is powered by a new Google Tensor G4 processor and is driven by advanced AI. Effortlessly search, browse, text, call, and schedule your daily routines smarter. Features: 6.3-inch (1280 x 2856) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, resistance, Android 15

Lowest price Google Pixel Watch 3 : was $349 now $279 at Amazon This Amazon Cyber Monday deal takes $70 off the Google Pixel Watch 3. Unlike the Pixel Watch 2, the new Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster. Google further optimized its third-generation smartwatch with new health — and fitness-focused features. Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS Cheaper alternative: Pixel Watch 2 for $145 ($104 off)