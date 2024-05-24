Nab the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 with enhanced AI for just $279
Memorial Day laptop deals offer the season's lowest prices on many of our favorite recommended Chromebooks.
Before you fire up the grill this weekend, you should know something.
The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is currently on sale for just $279 at Best Buy. Traditionally priced at $399, that's $120 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for this Chromebook outside of this Amazon refurb.
In our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, the laptop's Intel Core i3 CPU/8GB RAM hardware had no issue juggling 30 Google Chrome tabs simultaneously — five streaming 1080p videos. Speaking of media, thanks to enhanced AI, the Chromebook 515 Plus supports Adobe Creative Suite and PhotoShop thanks to enhanced AI. Our reviewer shared images within Adobe Express and edited them with Adobe’s AI FireFly.
So, if you don't want to spend a fortune on a capable laptop for productivity and play, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is all you need.
Today's best Acer Chromebook Plus 515 deal
Acer Chromebook Plus 515
Was $399
Now: $279 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Now $120 off, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is one of the best laptops to buy on a budget.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam.
Release Date: December 2023
Price history: Outside of a refurb, this is the Acer Chromebook Plus 515's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Acer $399
Reviews consensus: In our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for outstanding performance, sturdy design, and comfy keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly laptop for creative tasks, productivity, and play, the Acer Plus 515 is a wise choice.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a laptop for general day-to-day tasks like creating documents, managing emails, internet browsing, casual gaming, and streaming videos.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for graphics-intensive tasks like 3D rendering, heavy video editing, and competitive PC gaming.
