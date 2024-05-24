Nab the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 with enhanced AI for just $279

Memorial Day laptop deals offer the season's lowest prices on many of our favorite recommended Chromebooks.

Before you fire up the grill this weekend, you should know something.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is currently on sale for just $279 at Best Buy. Traditionally priced at $399, that's $120 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for this Chromebook outside of this Amazon refurb.

In our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, the laptop's Intel Core i3 CPU/8GB RAM hardware had no issue juggling 30 Google Chrome tabs simultaneously — five streaming 1080p videos. Speaking of media, thanks to enhanced AI, the Chromebook 515 Plus supports Adobe Creative Suite and PhotoShop thanks to enhanced AI. Our reviewer shared images within Adobe Express and edited them with Adobe’s AI FireFly.

So, if you don't want to spend a fortune on a capable laptop for productivity and play, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is all you need.

Today's best Acer Chromebook Plus 515 deal