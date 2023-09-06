Black Friday deals 2023: Date, sales, what to expect

It's Virgo season and Black Friday aka the kick-off to the holiday shopping season, will be here before we know it. Black Friday is renowned for deep discounts on just about everything and the kitchen sink so it's the most anticipated retail savings event of the year for bargain shoppers. It's the best time of the year to snag rock bottom prices on today’s most coveted tech or that big screen TV you’ve been eyeing.

Historically, Black Friday is on the day after Thanksgiving so this year, Black Friday falls on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Although Black Friday’s calendar date is set by tradition, deals start to roll out weeks, and in some instances, months before. For example, Secretlab , currently offers Black Friday pricing on gaming chairs amid this week's extended Labor Day sales.

Sure, this season’s end of summer clearance sales offered epic deals like the MacBook Air M2 for $899 at Best Buy, however, fall is when the deals get even more tempting. In fact, we expect to see Black Friday-like deals during Amazon’s upcoming second Prime Day sale in October. Amazon’s Big Deals Day s event will grant early savings to its loyal Prime members. I’ve been covering Black Friday for 5 years now and October is the time of year when retailers start testing the waters. It’s safe to say there will be many premature Black-Friday like deals to take advantage of next month. One of the best perks that comes along with an Amazon Prime membership is first dibs on the best deals.

Much like previous years, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and smaller retailers will roll out Black Friday deals early. As always, expect to see jaw-dropping Black Friday deals on the industry's best laptops , tablets , computer monitors and more. PC makers Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, and Microsoft typically offer sitewide Black Friday deals as well.

Expect Black Friday 2023 to be bigger than ever with rock-bottom discounts on must-have holiday tech. For the best end-of-year discounts, be sure to keep a close eye on this hub.

Don’t want to wait? Shop today’s best Black Friday-esque deals below.

Best Black Friday deals 2023

Top deals

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749 | Apple Education Store: $899 + free $150 Apple Gift Card

Bose 700 Headphones: $379 $249 @ B&H

Save $150 on the best active noise cancelling headphones around. Bose's headphones stand out with a sleek design, a slew of useful features and improvements to noise cancellation (for calls and music) and audio quality. This deal ends Sept. 7. Price check: Amazon $329 | Best Buy $329 Cheaper option:

Laptops

Acer Swift 3 Laptop: $669 $499 @ Walmart

Save $170 on the Acer Swift 3 Intel-powered laptop. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. The Acer Swift 3 delivers quick and responsive multi-tasking and other processor-intensive tasks. Price check: Newegg

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,099 Amazon

Save $200 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers. Price check: B&H $1,099

Dell XPS 13 9315: $949 $849 @ Dell

Save $100 on the Dell XPS 13 9315, one of the best laptops to buy. We reviewed the 2-in-1 version Dell XPS 13 and liked its lightest design, bright sharp display and great graphics performance. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall Dell laptop to buy.

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $879 @ Amazon

Save $230 on the Gigabyte G5 with the powerful RTX 4060 GPU inside. For under $900, you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD.

Tablets

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $269 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $919 $799 @ Samsung

Get a free storage upgrade when you buy the Galaxy Tab S9 from Samsung. The tablet in this deal features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing , 128GB 256GB of storage and 8,400mAH battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $119 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share. Price check: Best Buy $119

Monitors

Alienware AW3423DWF 34" Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: $1,099 $899 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Alienware AW3423DWF Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor with this excellent deal from Dell. It features a stunning 34-inch QD-OLED (3440 x 1440) panel has an 1800R curvature and 1,000 nits of brightness. It reproduces 99.3% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which places it within the cinema range. It's also True Black 400 certified and rated for infinite contrast, which means you can expect realistic visuals while gaming or watching content.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $2,999 $1,999 @ Amazon

Save $1,000 on the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor. Samsung's first 55-inch, 4K curved gaming screen has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. It packs a host of features like can convert from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing mode.

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. Price check: Verizon $199 Alternative pick: AirPods 2nd Gen $99

Sony WF-C700N Earbuds: $119 $98 @ Amazon

Save $21 on Sony WF-C700N Earbuds and block out the world with noise cancelling and superior sound. Designed with all-day comfort in mind, WF-C700N Earbuds are lightweight, ergonomic and stay put in your ears. They're the perfect study companions to have for immersive focus and uninterrupted learning.

Beats Fit Pro: $199 $159 @ Amazon

Save $40 on Beats Fit Pro Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds. Listen to music, talk on the phone, use Siri, and more with your Beats Fit Pro. These noise cancelling earbuds provide up to six hours of battery life and an additional 18 hours with the charging case. Powered by the same Apple H1 chip found on AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro instantly pairs with Apple devices and supports Automatic Switching between devices. You can also share your music with another pair of Beats or AirPods wearable. Price check: B&H $159

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $309 @ Amazon

Save $90 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet. The 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $339 ($90 off).

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm: $24 9 $219 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Apple Watch SE 2 with 40mm case. It's up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449 $379 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium smartwatch. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body composition data, advanced sleep coaching, enhanced GPS and improved battery life.

Phones

Motorola Moto G 5G Unlocked: $399 $189 @ Amazon

Save $210 on the 2022 Motorola G 5G smartphone. This unlocked phone is compatible with all major carriers in the US. It's BYOD activation-ready for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, and others.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unlocked: $1,199 $999 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It features an S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 256GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom. So if you want to take photos of the moon, this is the phone you.

Google Pixel 7 Pro w/ Pixel Buds Pro: $1,099 $1099 @ Amazon

Save $100 with this Google Pixel 7 Pro with Pixel Buds Pro Bundle. The Google Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP embedded in the front camera. It's IP68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

Gaming

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3: $99 $59 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 gaming headset. It features custom-made high fidelity drivers, an AI-assisted noise cancelling mic, dual-zone RGB lighting and a lightweight design. It works with PC, Mac, Switch, PlayStation and mobile devices via USB-C. This is the headphone to buy if you want superior audio quality, a comfortable fit and broad compatibility. Grab it now for just under $60, its lowest price yet.

Sony PS5 Console: $499 $449 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $50 on the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) at Best Buy with a My Best Buy Plus or Total. This best-selling gaming console packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high speed SSD as well as deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio.

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle: $559 $524 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $35 on the Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle at Best Buy with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. The Xbox Series X is a stellar console for anyone who wants a library of games without paying a fortune. Diablo IV is an amazing game for people who love RPGs and class-build systems.

PC accessories

Logitech Pebble M350: $29 $19 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the quiet and sleek Logitech Pebble Mouse. Enjoy silent clicking and scrolling with the perfect portable mouse for minimalists. It works with Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iPadOS, and Android devices.

Logitech MK470 Slim Combo: $39 $29 @ Walmart

Save $10 on the Logitech MK470 Combo. This bundle includes a Logitech keyboard and Logitech M350 Pebble wireless mouse. The kit's simple plug-and-play USB receiver is easy to set up and covers a range of 10 feet. It works with Windows and Chrome OS devices. Price check: Best Buy $40

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam: $49 $24 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam. It features a 080P 2MP CMOS lens for clear video calls with friends, family, and colleagues. Featuring full stereo dual-mics, this webcam delivers reliable, loud, crisp two way audio.

TVs & streaming

TCL S4 Class 43" 4K LED TV with Google TV (2023): $279 $209 @Amazon

Save $70 on the 43-inch TCL S4 Class 4K LED TV with Google TV is a Home Theater TV with 4K UHD Resolution, Dolby Vision, Motion Rate 120, Dolby Atmos, and Auto Game Mode (ALLM) HDR PRO (Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG) This TV supplies you with 3 HDMI ports to easily connect to gaming consoles or AV receivers. Key features: Direct LED backlight, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support.

Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Check price: Best Buy $209 | Target $209

LG 80 Series 65" QNED Mini-LED 4K TV: $1,197 $897 @ Walmart

Save $300 on the LG 65-inch Class 80 Series QNED 4K TV. MiniLED in tandem with Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology ensure precise luminance, with high contrast, brilliant colors, and deeper blacks. Additionally, LG's a7 AI Processor 4K optimizes every scene whether you're watching movies, TV shows or sports. Powered by webOS 6.0, the LG 83 Series QNED smart TV makes it easy to access your favorite streaming services like Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Prime Video and more. Price check: Amazon $896

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: $1499 $1,196 @ Amazon

Save $303 on the top-rated 55-inch LG C2 OLED Evo 4K TV. Powered by an a9 Gen 5 CPU, LG's Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm processes and enhances over 5,000 areas on the display. This results in more vivid, detailed imagery, in brighter and darker parts of the picture. With 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, this TV is ideal for use with the latest gaming consoles and computers. Featuring webOS, the LG C2 makes it easy to access your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and more. Price check: Best Buy $1,199