5 best early Prime Day Kindle deals 2024

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are a bargain shopper's dream, and with Amazon's next Prime Day sale set for July 16 and 17, 2024, the dreams of readers are about to come true.

If you want to pick up one of Amazon's popular eReaders for less, don't miss this summer's Prime Day deals on Kindle.

One early deal to snag now is the Kindle Scribe for $234 with Amazon Prime. It normally costs $339, so that's $105 off and the Kindle Scribe's lowest price to date. The Kindle Scribe is one of the best eReaders to buy and like a writing tablet, you can take notes while reading or journal with it.

One of the best perks of being an Amazon Prime member is having access to member-only deals like this. If you're not a member yet, join Prime now to get the full experience of Prime Day 2024.

Your first 30 days of Prime are free, and then it's $14.99 per month or $139 annually if you wish to keep it. Prime Student offers a 6-month free trial, then $7.49 a month thereafter. There's no risk since you may cancel or pause your Prime membership at any time.

Bookmark this page and check back to see this year's best Prime Day Kindle deals in one place. For today's best tech deals and back-to-school savings, browse our early-Prime Day deals hub.

Early Prime Day Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle (with ads): $99 $74 @ Amazon

The Amazon Kindle is the best e-reader to buy, It features a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. It has an adjustable front light for comfortable reading in any environment. Plus, you can highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page. Amazon offers the ad-free Kindle for $85

Amazon Kindle Essentials Bundle (with ads): $149 $106 @ Amazon

Save $15 on the Amazon Kindle Essentials bundle. This bundle includes: an Amazon Kindle eReader, fabric cover, and Power Adapter. The Kindle features a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. It has an adjustable front light for comfortable reading in any environment. Plus, you can highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page. Amazon offers the ad-free version for $154 ($15 off)

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $149 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite, one of the best e-reader to buy, It's water-resistant, features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights, and 8GB of storage. It includes a free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for access to more than a million eBooks (valued at $30).

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids: $119 @ Amazon

We expect to the Kindle Paperwhite Kids tablet to drop in price for Prime Day. It features a large black and white 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and 8GB of storage. This e-reader includes 1 free year of Amazon Kids+ to let your little ones explore thousands of popular age-appropriate books. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-Reader is IPX8-waterproof and backed by Amazon's two-year, worry-free warranty.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $189 @ Amazon

Amazon's 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition eReader is sleek, bright and easy to use. It's IPX8 water resistant and features a 6.8-inch, matte display, 17 LED front lights, 32GB of storage, and wireless charging supports. The Kindle Paperwhite is available in agave green, black, and demin colorways. You may also choose to receive an optional free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (valued at $30) with your purchase.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: $257 $237 @ Amazon

Save $20 on Amazon's 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essential Bundle. One of the best eReaders to buy, it's bright, sleek, and easy to use. This bundle includes: a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (with no ads) Ads, fabric cover, and wireless charging dock.

Kindle Scribe

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $339 $234 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Lowest price! Save $105 on the Amazon Kindle Scribe with Prime. Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide rates it 3 out of 5-stars whereas Kindle Scribe reviews on Amazon average 4 out of 5-stars. Happy owners love the Kindle Scribe's writing support, reading experience, and slim, comfortable-to-hold design. The Kindle Scribe's ambient light sensor and digital sticky notes functions to annotate books are also welcome features. This deal ends July 18. Features: 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage, magnetic stylus pen, ambient light sensor, digital sticky notes