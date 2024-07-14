13 best early Prime Day MacBook deals: $500 off M3 MacBook Pro and more

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is July 16-17 and of course, Prime Day MacBook deals are on the menu. We anticipate the arrival of excellent Prime Day deals on MacBooks at Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H.

If you want to buy a macOS laptop at a student discount price or better, Prime Day week is one of the best sales to shop. This is when we typically see Black Friday-like discounts on MacBooks, just in time for back-to-school season.

For a limited time, get a free $150 Apple Gift Card when you buy a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro at the Apple Education Store. This offer ends Sept. 30, 2024. Apple student discount pricing starts from $899 for the MacBook Air M2, $999 for the MacBook Air M3, and $1,499 for the MacBook Pro.

The cheapest MacBook deal you can get now is the 2020 MacBook Air M1 for $649 ($350 off) at Walmart. While we don't typically recommend products over 2 years old, it's still a great value if you want a sub-$700 laptop.

Explore more summer savings and browse today's early Prime Day MacBook deals below.

Early Prime Day MacBook deals 2024

Best Prime Day MacBook deals — MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air M3: $1,099 $999 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the MacBook Air M3 in this limited-time deal. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,099

Apple MacBook Air M3 15": $1,299 $1,199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at Amazon. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour long battery life. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

Apple MacBook Air M2: $999 $799 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 2022 MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: Best Buy $799

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $649 @ Walmart

Vintage in laptop years, the M1 MacBook Air is $350 off and the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Succeeded by the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS

Best Prime Day MacBook deals — MacBook Pro

Apple MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS Price check: Best Buy $1,599

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $1,999 $1,699 Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $300 off the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro for a limited time. The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 1-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD Price check: Best Buy $1,699

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro: $2,499 $1,999 @ Amazon

Lowest price! This Prime Day MacBook deal from Amazon knocks $500 off the MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro. Apple's M3 Pro processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. This is the best MacBook to buy if you want a personal computer for power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, and gaming while delivering long-lasting battery life. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $1,999

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max: $3,199 $2,899 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the MacBook Pro M3 Max for a limited time. The MacBook Pro with M3 Max is specifically designed with machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors in mind. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 30-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD, macOS Price check: Best Buy $2,899

Prime Day MacBook deals for students

MacBook Air M3: from $999 @ Apple Education Store + FREE $150 Apple Gift Card

Get a free $150 Apple gift card from now through Sept. 30, 2024, when you purchase the MacBook Air M3 from the Apple Education Store. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

MacBook Air M2: from $899 @ Apple Education Store + FREE $150 Apple Gift Card

Get a free $150 Apple Gift Card when you purchase the MacBook Air M2 at the Apple Education Store. Student pricing starts at $899. Although it's been replaced by the MacBook Air M3, the M2 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops for students. Starting at just under $900, it's the best value MacBook you can get. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

MacBook Pro M3: from $1,499 @ Apple Education Store + FREE $150 Apple Gift Card

Get a free $150 Apple gift card when with your MacBook Pro M3 purchase at the Apple Education Store. Students, parents, educators, and faculty save $100 outright, so prices start from $1,499. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first-generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, MagSafe charging