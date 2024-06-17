Best Prime Day iPad deals 2024: 5 early sales to shop now ahead of Amazon's huge summer sale

It's almost time for the 2024 Amazon Prime Day iPad deals we've all been waiting for. Ahead of the actual event, we're already seeing prices dip to their lowest yet.

Like on the newest 11-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 for $944 on Amazon. Normally ringing in at $999, this next-gen iPad is $55 off and at its lowest price ahead of Prime Day 2024.

Pre-Prime Day iPad deals 2024

Apple iPad 10: $349 $329 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

10.2" iPad 9 (256GB): $479 $379 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 9th generation iPad with 256GB of storage. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $399

13" iPad Pro M4: $1,299 $1,219 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon offers a $80 discount on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage Price check: Best Buy $1,299

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: $999 $944 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $55 off the new iPad Pro M4. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage. Price check: Best Buy $999