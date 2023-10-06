7 best early Prime Day gaming laptop deals I recommend

Early October Prime Day gaming laptop deals are now live at Amazon. Before the retailer's 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days sale on Oct. 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT, we're seeing rock-bottom prices on select gaming rigs. That said, you don't have to wait for Prime Day to find lowest price gaming laptops deals.

One gamer rig I recommend is the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro with RTX 4060 for $1,249. Typically $1,599, that's $350 in savings and this gaming laptop's lowest price ever as per The Camelizer price tracker.

Lenovo's 8th Gen Legion 5i Pro brings the latest processing and graphics to its powerful gaming laptop series. It features a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 165Hz 300-nit display for a best-in-class viewing experience. Powered by the latest Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, it houses 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory provides the graphics muscle.

We recommend the Legion 5i Pro for gamers and creators alike who want a gorgeous display and powerful performance in a sleek form factor.

If you're a beginner gamer or looking for a sub $1000 laptop, consider the Gigabyte G5 with RTX 4060 for $879 ($220 off). This lowest price gaming laptop deal nets you an Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD for less.

Those are just two of the best lowest price gaming laptop deals you can get before Amazon's October Prime Day event. See more of my recommendations below.

ASUS TUF Gaming F17

Best October Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro RTX 4060: $1,599 $1,249 @ Amazon

Save $350 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8. This gaming laptop packs a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 165Hz 300 nit display for a best-in-class viewing experience. It's powered by the latest Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU coupled with a massive 16GB of RAM. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory provides the graphics muscle. Store your important docs and game files on the laptop's speedy 1TB SSD. This laptop includes 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Price check: Lenovo $1,299

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 RTX 3060: $2,499 $1,589 @ Amazon

Save $910 on the 4.5 out of 5-star rated 2022 Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16— one of our favorite gamer-centric rigs. This unique gaming laptop affords you a secondary touchscreen and delivers outstanding performance. The machine packs a gorgeous 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) Mini LED 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU handles graphics.

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $879 @ Amazon

Save $220 on the Gigabyte G5 with the powerful RTX 4060 GPU inside. For under $900, you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $919

Acer Nitro 16 RTX 4050: $1,199 $949 @Amazon

Save $230 on the Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4050 gaming laptop. It's a solid pick up if you want a solid overall and gaming laptop under $1,000. The laptop in this deal packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display and is powered by an a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H 8-core CPU alongside 5GB of RAM. Nvidia’s latest 40 Series GPU provides superb graphics and DLSS 3 boosted performance. Meanwhile, the laptop's 512 Gen 4 SSD affords you ample storage and fast boot ups.

MSI Pulse 15 RTX 4070: $1,699 $1,601 @ Amazon

Save $98 on the MSI Pulse 15 which drops it to its lowest price yet. Alongside the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, it has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. These high performance specs combined with an ample selection of ports including HDMI 2.1, you have a formidable gaming system for a discounted price.

Gigabyte Aorus 17X RTX 4080: $2,699 $2,499 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Gigabyte Aorus 17X gaming laptop, powered by Windows 11 Pro. This high performance PC is configured with a 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For demanding graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of VRAM. Price check: B&H $2,499| Newegg $2,499