7 best Presidents Day headphone deals I would buy and recommend

Presidents Day sales are here with excellent discounts on some of our favorite headphones in tow. Not sure which ones to buy? Say less. I track sales for a living and I'm sharing the best Presidents Day headphone deals I would buy or recommend to family and friends. Or, if you were hoping for a price break on headphones you've had your eye on, chances are they're on sale today.

Currently, QVC has the Editor's Choice Beats Studio Pro on sale for $279. Normally $349, that's $70 and by comparison — $20 cheaper than Best Buy's current price. Though it's not the Beats Studio Pro's lowest price ever, it's one of the best discounts I've seen on them outside of the holidays.

As detailed in our Beats Studio Pro review, these headphones deliver top-notch sound and call quality as well as intuitive noise cancellation. They also feature personalized Spatial Audio with accurate head-tracking and have a lengthy battery life. At just under $280, the Beats Studio Pro is a budget-friendly pick if you're looking for AirPods Max alternatives. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility.

If I needed some new ear cans, that just one of the best Presidents Day headphone deals I would buy today. See more of my favorite discounts below.

Presidents Day headphone deals

Beats Studio Pro: $349 $279 @ QVC

Save $70 on the Beats Studio Pro at QVC. With a custom 40mm active driver offering enhanced sound clarity and near-zero distortion at high volumes, ANC, and personalized spatial audio immersing you fully into your music, the Beats Studio Pro headphones may as well transport you to another world while listening. Or you could turn ANC off, and still enjoy the pure sound while staying aware of your surroundings. Price check: Amazon $299| Best Buy $299

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant. Price check: Best Buy $189

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: $429 $379 @Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking. Features: 35mm drivers that deliver immersive, spatial audio, Quiet and Full ANC immersion modes, Aware mode to let some sounds in, Bluetooth 5.3 with a 30-foot range, and a long-lasting, fast-charging battery (up to 24 hours of battery life, 15-minute charge gives 2 hours of use) Price check: Best Buy $379 | Bose $379

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: $299 $249 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $50 on Bose's newest earbuds. Featuring the latest spatial audio, active noise cancelling that's quieter than ever, and CustomTune sound customizing technology, these earbuds have it all. Plus, with nine combinations of earbud tip and band configurations included, you truly can be more comfortable than ever. Price check: Amazon $249 | Target $249

Sony WH-1000XM5: $ 399 $329 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $70 off Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Features: Class-leading active noise cancellation (ANC), dual processors, 8-microphones, 30mm drivers, Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, LDAC, Google Assistant, Alexa support Price check: Amazon $329

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on the AirPods Max — Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. Price check: Amazon $479