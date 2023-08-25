Labor Day laptop sales 2023: Best deals available right now

Labor Day laptop sales available right now offer the year's lowest prices on select notebook PCs . You'll find early Labor Day laptop deals right now on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. PC makers like Dell, HP, and Lenovo, just to name a few, also offer Labor Day sneak peeks this weekend.

If you're looking for a gaming-specific laptop, check out our Intel Gamer Day deals roundup for big savings. From now through Sep. 3, score pre-Labor Day discounts on today's top-rated gaming rigs by Acer, Asus, Alienware, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Gigabyte, and Razer.

From budget Chromebooks to premium MacBooks and gaming machines, see the best Labor Day laptop sales you can get right now.

Best Labor Day laptop sales 2023

Best Labor Day laptop deals

Best Labor Day laptop deals under $300

Acer Chromebook 315: $289 $169 @ Best Buy

Save $120 on the Acer Chromebook 315 which makes it one of the best laptop deals under $200. This laptop features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 600 and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. Overall, Acer's Chromebook 315 is a budget-friendly laptop for basic tasks.

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook: $319 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop, it's easy to use and lasts up to 10 hours on a full battery charge. This Chromebook features a 14-inch 1080p display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage. There's a media card reader built-in if you want to add more room for files.

Acer Aspire 5: $379 $299 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the best-selling Acer Aspire 5 laptop. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 128GB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop — especially at this price!

Best Labor Day laptop deals under $500

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $369 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on the versatile Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. This detachable 2-in-1 device features 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook: $529 $429 @ Walmart

Save $100 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook. This laptop is suitable for day-to-day tasks and cloud gaming. It packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. It ships with 3 free months of Nvidia GeForce Now.

Asus Vivobook 16X: $749 $479 @ Best Buy

Save $270 on the Asus Vivobook 16X. If you want a big screen Full HD laptop with an HDMI port to connect to a monitor or TV. the Vivobook 16X is for you. This laptop packs a 16-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 512GB NVMe SSD. This -particular configuration is adequate for multitasking, audio/video-editing, and streaming videos. It has enough oomph to play entry level games like Skyrim and Fallout 4. Snag it now for an all-time low price. Price check: Target $629

Best Labor Day laptop deals under $700

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: $649 $549 @Best Buy

Save $100 on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, the brand's first cloud gaming laptop. Powered by Intel's powerful 12th Gen processor, it's optimized for Nvidia GeForce Now's top tier gameplay. The Acer Chromebook 516 GE packs a gorgeous 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB or RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699 $569 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on the excellent Acer Chromebook Spin 714. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD. If you're looking for a flexible Windows or Mac alternative, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a solid choice.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 RTX 3050: $899 $671 @ Amazon

Save $228 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. Featuring a 15.6-inch1080p display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD and, notably, Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 has everything you need for enjoyable gameplay on a budget. This deal includes 3 months of Xbox GamePass for free (valued at $30).

Lenovo LOQ RTX 3050 AMD: $949 $669 @ Lenovo

Save $280 on the Lenovo LOQ RTX 30 Series laptop via coupon, "GAMEON". This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's RTX 3050 GPU and 6GB of dedicated memory.

Best Labor Day laptop deals under $1,000

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749 | Apple Education Store: $899 + 150 Apple Gift Card

Dell XPS 13 9315: $949 $849 @ Dell

Save $100 on the excellent Dell XPS 13 9315. We reviewed the 2-in-1 version Dell XPS 13 and liked its lightest design, bright sharp display and great graphics performance. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop to buy.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420: $1,199 $879 @ Amazon

Save $320 on the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420, one of the best laptops for students and business pros alike. This machine packs a 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300-nit matte display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Iris Xe graphics. The laptop's speedy 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD ensures fast data transfers, and ample file storage.

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $879 @ Amazon

Save $220 on the Gigabyte G5 with the powerful RTX 4060 GPU inside. For under $900, you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD.

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $899 @ Best Buy w/ Membership

Save $250 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 15-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Best Labor Day laptop deals under $1,500

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,29 9 $1,049 @ Best Buy w/ Membership

Save $250 on the portable and powerful MacBook Pro M2 with a My Best Buy Plus or Total Membership. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board. Price check: B&H $1,099| Apple Education Store $1,199 + free $150 Apple Gift card

HP Omen 16 RTX 4050: $1,399 $1.049 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the 16.1-inch HP Omen gaming laptop. This machine is configured with a 16.1 inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory takes care of graphics. This deal includes 1-month of Xbox Game Pass for free (valued at $10)

MSI Katana 15 RTX 4070: $1,499 $1,139 @ Newegg Save $360 on the MSI Katana 15 RTX 4070 gaming laptop. This high-performance machine is built for gaming and content creation. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. For heavy graphics lifting, it employs Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. For a limited time, this deal includes a free MSI gaming headset (valued at $25),

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,229 Best Buy

My Best Buy Total and Plus members save $70 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers. Price check: Amazon $1,229 | B&H $1,229

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $2,319 $1,215 @ Lenovo

Save $1,104 on the 2023 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupons, "BYOTHINK2023" and "BUYMORELENOVO". This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335UP 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD.

Best Labor Day laptop deals under $2,000

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,599 @ Lenovo

Save $400 on the latest Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop. This gaming rig packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz matte 500-nit display for best-in-class viewing. Powering the machine is a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM. All of your important docs and game files are housed on the laptop's speedy 1TB SSD.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,749 @ Best Buy w/ Membership

Save $250 on the MacBook Pro M2 Pro with a paid My Best Buy membership. Apple's pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port. My Best Buy Plus and Total members can get the 1TB SSD model 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro for $2299 ($300 off). Price check: B&H $1,799

HP Omen Transcend 16 RTX 4070: $2,049 $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $250 with this 2023 HP Omen Transcend 16 and free HyperX Cloud II Core wireless gaming headset bundle. The laptop in this deal packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, 13th gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.