5 Best HyperX Black Friday deals: Up to 50% off gaming accessories

By Sarah Chaney
These Black Friday deals slash up to 50% off HyperX gear, including two headsets, a mechanical keyboard, a mouse, and a microphone. If you've been looking for a reason to upgrade your current setup, now's your chance. 

One of the best HyperX Black Friday deals is the HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset for $129 at Amazon. Typically $169, that's $40 in savings and the lowest price ever for this 4.5 out of 5-star rated gaming headset. In our HyperX Cloud III Wireless review, we loved the headset's top-tier performance while playing games and listening to music, along with its comfortable design and long-lasting battery life. 

Best HyperX Black Friday deals

HyperX Cloud III Wired Headset: $99

HyperX Cloud III Wired Headset: $99 $89 @ Amazon
Take $10 off this popular HyperX headset during Black Friday. The Cloud III wired headset is equipped with angled 53mm drivers, DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, and an upgraded noise-canceling mic with a built-in mesh filter. Plus, with memory foam and a soft leatherette covering, you'll barely notice you're wearing these. 

View Deal
HyperX Cloud III Wireless Headset: $169

HyperX Cloud III Wireless Headset: $169 $129 @ Amazon
Lowest price! With this $40 discount, the HyperX Cloud III Wireless is currently at its lowest price ever. Just like the wired headset, the Cloud III Wireless features memory foam and comfortable leatherette for all-day wear, as well as angled 53mm drivers, a 10mm noise-canceling microphone, and DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio. With the wireless version, you'll be free to move around as you play games, with up to 120 hours of battery life in between charges.

View Deal
HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Keyboard: $99

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Keyboard: $99 $70 @ Amazon
You can snag $29 off this HyperX mechanical gaming keyboard right now. This compact 65% keyboard features smooth, linear HyperX Red switches, comfortable double shot PBT keycaps, RGB backlighting, and a durable aluminum body. The Alloy Origins 65 Keyboard works with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. 

View Deal
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mouse: $89

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mouse: $89 $59 @ Amazon
Right now, you can save $30 on this lightweight wireless mouse from HyperX. The Pulsefire Haste 2 mouse features a precise 26K sensor capable of up to 26,000 DPI natively, tactile and audible click feedback, and 6 programmable buttons via HyperX NGENUITY software. You can connect via Bluetooth, a 2.4GHz USB dongle, or the included USB-C to USB-A wire, and get up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge.

View Deal
HyperX QuadCast Mic: $139

HyperX QuadCast Mic:$139 69 @ Amazon
Save 50% on the HyperX QuadCast microphone right now. This condensor mic is highly reviewed by streamers, podcasters, and gamers for its impressive audio quality. It's equipped with a convenient tap-to-mute button, a built-in pop filter for smoother sound, and an anti-vibration shock mount. The Quadcast mic is compatible with PC, Mac, PS4, and PS5.

View Deal
