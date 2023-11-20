5 Best HyperX Black Friday deals: Up to 50% off gaming accessories

These Black Friday deals slash up to 50% off HyperX gear, including two headsets, a mechanical keyboard, a mouse, and a microphone. If you've been looking for a reason to upgrade your current setup, now's your chance.

One of the best HyperX Black Friday deals is the HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset for $129 at Amazon. Typically $169, that's $40 in savings and the lowest price ever for this 4.5 out of 5-star rated gaming headset. In our HyperX Cloud III Wireless review, we loved the headset's top-tier performance while playing games and listening to music, along with its comfortable design and long-lasting battery life.

So if you want to get your hands on one for yourself or for someone special this holiday season, don't hesitate. Make sure you also check out our Black Friday gaming deals, and a few gifts for gamers we'd recommend that are on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Best HyperX Black Friday deals

HyperX Cloud III Wired Headset: $99 $89 @ Amazon

Take $10 off this popular HyperX headset during Black Friday. The Cloud III wired headset is equipped with angled 53mm drivers, DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, and an upgraded noise-canceling mic with a built-in mesh filter. Plus, with memory foam and a soft leatherette covering, you'll barely notice you're wearing these.

HyperX Cloud III Wireless Headset: $169 $129 @ Amazon

Lowest price! With this $40 discount, the HyperX Cloud III Wireless is currently at its lowest price ever. Just like the wired headset, the Cloud III Wireless features memory foam and comfortable leatherette for all-day wear, as well as angled 53mm drivers, a 10mm noise-canceling microphone, and DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio. With the wireless version, you'll be free to move around as you play games, with up to 120 hours of battery life in between charges.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Keyboard: $99 $70 @ Amazon

You can snag $29 off this HyperX mechanical gaming keyboard right now. This compact 65% keyboard features smooth, linear HyperX Red switches, comfortable double shot PBT keycaps, RGB backlighting, and a durable aluminum body. The Alloy Origins 65 Keyboard works with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mouse: $89 $59 @ Amazon

Right now, you can save $30 on this lightweight wireless mouse from HyperX. The Pulsefire Haste 2 mouse features a precise 26K sensor capable of up to 26,000 DPI natively, tactile and audible click feedback, and 6 programmable buttons via HyperX NGENUITY software. You can connect via Bluetooth, a 2.4GHz USB dongle, or the included USB-C to USB-A wire, and get up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge.