5 best early Presidents' Day laptop deals up to 65% off in Lenovo's 4-Day sale

Lenovo's 4-Day Savings Event slashes up to 65% off its best laptops for work and play. From now through Feb. 1, score huge savings on the excellent Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Lenovo Slim 7i, and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop just to name a few.

During the sale, drop the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 to $1,304 with coupon, "4DAYTHINKSALE" at checkout. Previously $2,609, that's 50% off and marks the lowest price ever for this particular Lenovo notebook (model 21HM002CUS). If you can't afford to wait for Presidents' Day, it's one of the best laptop deals you can snap up now. Performance-wise, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is nearly on par with the MacBook Pro. It's also a cheaper alternative to the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 which drops to $2791 with coupon, "X1CARBONG12" at checkout.

Also worth considering is the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 for $1,162 ($877 off). For less than $1,200, it offers quality performance, excellent battery life and clear sound system. One of our favorite Lenovo gaming laptops is also at a stellar price. For just $1,419 ($480 off), the Editor's Choice Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 with RTX 4070 GPU can be yours if you act fast.

Lenovo's 4-Day sale ends Feb. 1, so don't dilly dally!

Lenovo 4-Day sale laptop deals

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $3,229 $1,565 @ Lenovo

Save 51% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "4DAYTHINKSALE" at checkout. In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2: $2,039 $1,162 @ Lenovo

Take $877 off the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 with coupon, "4DAYTHINKSALE" at checkout. In our Lenovo ThinkPad T16 (Gen 1) review, we rate it 4 out of 5-stars for quality performance, excellent battery life and clear sound system. Just about the only gripe we had with it was price so we're pleased to share this deal with you. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics, 1TB SSD, 5MP IR+ RGB camera with privacy shutter and mic, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4: $2,859 $1,429 @ Lenovo

For a limited time, save 50% on the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 via coupon, "4DAYTHINKSALE". This business notebook features top notch security including a fingerprint reader and webcam with privacy shutter. Integrated into its design is an intelligent cooling system that auto adjusts fan speed, thermal capacity, and battery life based on performance. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB/IR camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo Slim 7i: $1,179 $849 @ Lenovo

Save $330 on the Lenovo Slim 7i which undercuts B&H's current price by $20. Specs considered, it's an exceptional value for the price. We didn't test it, however, Lenovo Slim 7 reviews from satisfied Lenovo customers average 4 out of 5-stars. The laptops fast performance, slim, lightweight design and easy set up are some of the highlights owners of this laptop praise. Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 120Hz touch display, Intel Core i5-1340P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080P RGB+IR with microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro