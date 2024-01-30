5 best early Presidents' Day laptop deals up to 65% off in Lenovo's 4-Day sale
Lenovo laptops are up to 65% off for a limited time
Lenovo's 4-Day Savings Event slashes up to 65% off its best laptops for work and play. From now through Feb. 1, score huge savings on the excellent Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Lenovo Slim 7i, and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop just to name a few.
During the sale, drop the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 to $1,304 with coupon, "4DAYTHINKSALE" at checkout. Previously $2,609, that's 50% off and marks the lowest price ever for this particular Lenovo notebook (model 21HM002CUS). If you can't afford to wait for Presidents' Day, it's one of the best laptop deals you can snap up now. Performance-wise, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is nearly on par with the MacBook Pro. It's also a cheaper alternative to the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 which drops to $2791 with coupon, "X1CARBONG12" at checkout.
Also worth considering is the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 for $1,162 ($877 off). For less than $1,200, it offers quality performance, excellent battery life and clear sound system. One of our favorite Lenovo gaming laptops is also at a stellar price. For just $1,419 ($480 off), the Editor's Choice Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 with RTX 4070 GPU can be yours if you act fast.
Lenovo's 4-Day sale ends Feb. 1, so don't dilly dally!
Lenovo 4-Day sale laptop deals — Quick links
- Shop: Lenovo's entire sale
- ThinkPad T16 Gen 2: $
2,039$1,162 via coupon, "4DAYTHINKSALE"
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11:
$3,229$1,565 via coupon, "4DAYTHINKSALE"
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12:
3,489$2,791 via coupon, "X1CARBONG12"
- ThinkPad E16 Gen 1"
$1,599$959 via coupon, "SAVEONESERIES1"
- ThinkPad P1 Gen 5:
$2,229$1,329 @ Lenovo
Lenovo 4-Day sale laptop deals
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11:
$3,229 $1,565 @ Lenovo
Save 51% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "4DAYTHINKSALE" at checkout. In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2:
$2,039 $1,162 @ Lenovo
Take $877 off the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 with coupon, "4DAYTHINKSALE" at checkout. In our Lenovo ThinkPad T16 (Gen 1) review, we rate it 4 out of 5-stars for quality performance, excellent battery life and clear sound system. Just about the only gripe we had with it was price so we're pleased to share this deal with you.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics, 1TB SSD, 5MP IR+ RGB camera with privacy shutter and mic, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4:
$2,859 $1,429 @ Lenovo
For a limited time, save 50% on the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 via coupon, "4DAYTHINKSALE". This business notebook features top notch security including a fingerprint reader and webcam with privacy shutter. Integrated into its design is an intelligent cooling system that auto adjusts fan speed, thermal capacity, and battery life based on performance.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB/IR camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo Slim 7i:
$1,179 $849 @ Lenovo
Save $330 on the Lenovo Slim 7i which undercuts B&H's current price by $20. Specs considered, it's an exceptional value for the price. We didn't test it, however, Lenovo Slim 7 reviews from satisfied Lenovo customers average 4 out of 5-stars. The laptops fast performance, slim, lightweight design and easy set up are some of the highlights owners of this laptop praise.
Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 120Hz touch display, Intel Core i5-1340P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080P RGB+IR with microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 8 RTX 4070:
$1,899 $1,419 @ Lenovo
Now $480 off, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 8 is one of our favorite gaming laptops. In our Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review, we called it a mid-range gaming champ. We gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. We highly recommend this gaming notebook for its exceptional performance, quality build and perfect keyboard. This deal includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free (valued at $51).
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p camera with dual mic and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.