Best Buy's Apple sales event drops the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 to $899

Apple 13" MacBook Air M2

Was: $1,099

Now: $899 @ Best Buy

Overview:

Save $200 on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air M2 — the best overall laptop to buy.

Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Release date: July 2022

Price check: Amazon $1,077| B&H $949

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 outright. It hit an all-time low price of $849 earlier this year for paid My Best Buy membership holders.

Reviews: In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted a whopping 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a portable, MacBook Pro alternative. The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is ideal for everyday tasks and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming.

Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming. While the MacBook Air M2 can run select MacOS-optimized games smoothly with solid frame rates. You may encounter subpar performance with non-optimized titles.