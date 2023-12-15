Best Buy's Apple sales event drops the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 to $899
Pick up the MacBook Air M2 for $899 at Best Buy
Best Buy's Apple Sales Event offers epic last minute holiday deals on several configuration MacBooks. As part of the sale, the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 is reduced to just $899. Usually, this MacBook fetches $1099, so that's $200 in savings and its biggest outright discount yet. Earlier this year, it hit a record low price of $849 in a Best Buy member-only exclusive deal.
So if you've been waiting for a price break on one of Apple's premium laptops, it's an opportune time to save. This MacBook deal ends Sunday, Dec. 17, stock permitting.
Today's best 13-inch MacBook M2 deal
Apple 13" MacBook Air M2
Was:
$1,099Now: $899 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $200 on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air M2 — the best overall laptop to buy.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.
Release date: July 2022
Price check: Amazon $1,077| B&H $949
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 outright. It hit an all-time low price of $849 earlier this year for paid My Best Buy membership holders.
Reviews: In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted a whopping 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable, MacBook Pro alternative. The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is ideal for everyday tasks and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming.
Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming. While the MacBook Air M2 can run select MacOS-optimized games smoothly with solid frame rates. You may encounter subpar performance with non-optimized titles.
