Best Buy Black Friday early access sale takes $100 off Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

The best Samsung deals are going off right now, so do not miss your chance to snag some epic savings before Black Friday goes into full effect. And for those who are willing to start a yearly subscription with Best Buy, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will become $100 cheaper.
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic from Best Buy for $299 if you're subscribed to Best Buy Plus. Considering this will save you $100 and a yearly membership of Best Buy Total is only $50, you're already saving $50 from your very first purchase. And even if you decide to cancel the subscription shortly afterwards, you'll still have come away with a great deal.
Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic by subscribing to Best Buy Plus. It's only $50 a year, which means you've already saved.
Features: Fitness tracking, a rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, a 43-milimeter AMOLED screen, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching and more.
Launch date: Aug. 2023
Price Check: Samsung $399
Reviews: In our hands-on review, we claimed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was fantastic. With gorgeous AMOLED displays, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, 30 to 40 hours of battery life and fast wireless charging, it is a great product.
TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You're looking for an excellent, modern, premium smartwatch that both looks great and can deliver health and everyday use convenience.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for something affordable, more focused on on aspect of health or another, and don't particularly care for the bells and whistles of a modern, fancy watch.
