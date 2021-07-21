Best Samsung Galaxy deals in July: Save $200 on Galaxy Book Pro 360

Great news if you're bargain shopping for the best Samsung deals right now. Currently, Samsung's Black Friday in July sale offers solid discounts on Samsung Galaxy devices.

From now until August 1, you can score big discounts on just about every gadget in the Galaxy ecosystem. We're currently seeing considerable markdowns on Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Phones. Samsung wearables like the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Watch are also getting significant price cuts.

As part of Samsung's sitewide savings event, you can get the Galaxy Book Pro 360 for $999 with no trade-in. That's $200 off its normal price of $1,199 and the lowest price ever for this Editor's Choice 2-in-1 laptop. In our Galaxy Book Pro 360 review, it earned high ratings with us for its class-leading portability, attractive design, vivid AMOLED display and excellent 13+ hour battery life.

Even better, if you're a student or educator, you get free Galaxy Buds Pro (valued at $199) via Samsung's Education Discount Program with your purchase. It's one of the best back to school deals available right now.

Samsung isn't the only store offering Black Friday-like Galaxy deals. Currently, Amazon offers the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $549 ($100 off). Another Editor's Choice Samsung gadget, the Galaxy Tab S7 features a gorgeous 11-inch OLED touch display, four speakers and a nifty multipurpose S Pen. As an alternative, you can get the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus for $649 ($200 off).

So if you want to refresh your gadgets for school or work, it's not too early to save. From laptops to wearables, here are the best Samsung deals available now at various retailers.

Best Samsung Galaxy deals right now

Best Samsung Galaxy deals

Samsung Galaxy Book

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: was $1,199 now $999 @ Samsung

Samsung's savings event takes $200 off the Editor's Choice Galaxy Book Pro 360. One of the best portable 15-inch laptops around, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 packs a vivid 15.6-inch AMOLED display, excellent battery life and ships with an S Pen. The laptop in this deal is configured with an 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Even better, students and educators get free Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds (valued at $199) via Samsung's Education Discount Program. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha: was $1,049 now $899 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $200 on the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha. This 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.3-inch 1080p QLED touch screen, 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

At $300 off, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is an incredible value for the price. It features a 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED display razor-thin, aluminum design and built-in S Pen. Under the hood it houses a 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung for the same price. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

At $50 off, the modestly priced Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus is even more affordable. It has a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB): was $159 now $129 @ Walmart

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is $30 off at Walmart. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Phone

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Unlocked: was $1,199 now $949 @ Samsung

At $250 off, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is at its lowest price yet. It packs everything we love about the Galaxy S21 into a bigger body. It bumps you up to a 6.8-inch display, 12GB of RAM, and a high capacity 5,000mAh battery. Content creators will benefit from the S21 Ultra's pro-grade camera which captures 108MP photos and records 8K video. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Unlocked: was $999 now $832 @ Samsung

Samsung is currently slashing $167 off the factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G phone. It has a 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) Super AMOLED Plus 60Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. As an alternative, you can save up to $450 on a new Galaxy Note 20 when you trade-in an eligible phone. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Unlocked: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already one of the best values on the smartphone market at its full retail price. With a 120Hz display, triple-cameras and 5G support, it's virtually impossible to pass up this phone with a $100 discount! Samsung is also slashing up to $350 off when you trade-in an eligible device. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Unlocked: was $279 now $259 @ Samsung

Currently $21 below retail via the Samsung Education Store, the new Galaxy A32 is an affordably priced 5G phone. It features a 6.5 inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display with 90Hz refresh rate. Hardware specs include a MediaTek Dimensity 720 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $119 @ Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. For a limited time, they're $50 off at Walmart — their biggest discount ever.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

The Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds are $50 off right now. They feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. Amazon offers this same deal.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds: was $129 now $34 @ Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $95 on the first generation Samsung Galaxy Buds. With seamless device pairing, great sound, and long battery life, the Galaxy Buds are great AirPods alternatives. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Galaxy Watch 3 at Amazon. This GPS smartwatch lets you receive call, text, and other phone notifications right on your wrist. The Galaxy Watch 3 is military-grade tough, water-resistant and features an ECG sensor and advanced health monitoring. You can also unlock your laptop or tablet with the Galaxy Watch 3, eliminating the need for a password or PIN.

View Deal