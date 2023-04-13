Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep sustainable accessories celebrate Mother Earth

Celebrate Mother Earth with the limited-edition Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Sustainable Accessories Collection (opens in new tab). Prices start at $29.99 for eco-conscious Galaxy Buds 2 Pro MSFTSrep cases. Eco-conscious Galaxy S23 Ultra cases and Galay Watch 5 bands cost $49.99 each.

As Samsung announced Thursday, this is the collaborative effort’s third iteration of their collaborative effort between Samsung and MSFTSrep founder, designer, and artist, JADEN.

This announcement arrives days before Earth Day which falls on Apr 22, 2023 this year.

Now available for purchase at Samsung.com, the eco-friendly accessories borrow from designs found in his MSFTSrep sustainable luxury clothing brand .The new line features four unique cases for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones, as well as Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds. There are also several Galaxy Watch 5 bands and faces in the new collection.

With a continued commitment to providing eco-friendly products, the Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Sustainable Accessories Collection is where fashion, sustainability, and tech combine. Each product is made from sustainably sourced, eco-conscious materials that are easy on the environment.

So if you want to join in on the celebration of Mother Earth with Samsung and JADEN, browse Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Sustainable Accessories Collection at Samsung.com.