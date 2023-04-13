Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep sustainable accessories celebrate Mother Earth

By Hilda Scott
published

Shop Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep sustainable accessories for Galaxy phones and wearables

Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Galaxy S23 Ultra
(Image credit: Samsung)

Celebrate Mother Earth with the limited-edition Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Sustainable Accessories Collection (opens in new tab). Prices start at $29.99 for eco-conscious Galaxy Buds 2 Pro MSFTSrep cases. Eco-conscious Galaxy S23 Ultra cases and Galay Watch 5 bands cost $49.99 each.

As Samsung announced Thursday, this is the collaborative effort’s third iteration of their collaborative effort between Samsung and MSFTSrep founder, designer, and artist, JADEN. 

This announcement arrives days before Earth Day which falls on Apr 22, 2023 this year. 

Now available for purchase at Samsung.com, the eco-friendly accessories borrow from designs found in his MSFTSrep sustainable luxury clothing brand.The new line features four unique cases for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones, as well as Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds. There are also several Galaxy Watch 5 bands and faces in the new collection. 

With a continued commitment to providing eco-friendly products, the Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Sustainable Accessories Collection is where fashion, sustainability, and tech combine. Each product is made from sustainably sourced, eco-conscious materials that are easy on the environment.

So if you want to join in on the celebration of Mother Earth with Samsung and JADEN, browse Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Sustainable Accessories Collection at Samsung.com.

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  