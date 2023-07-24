Best Buy back to school deal knocks $130 off this Acer Chromebook Spin 714 bundle

The 2023 Acer Chromebook 714 with 13th Gen Intel CPU is one of the best Chromebooks to buy. Right now, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is on sale for $569 at Best Buy. That's $130 in savings, as it typically costs $699. And what's more, it includes a free protective Acer laptop sleeve so that's one less back to school essential you have to pick up.

In terms of value, this is one of the best back to school laptop deals you can get.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699 $569 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on the excellent Acer Chromebook Spin 714, our favorite convertible Chromebook. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It has a 2K webcam, DTS Audio, and a rated battery life of up to 10 hours. If you're looking for a Windows or Mac alternative, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a solid choice.

Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 is one of the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks to buy . The laptop on sale is configured with a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) 60Hz touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD.

This laptop is well-suited for college students and anyone looking for a capable Mac or Windows alternative. It features a flexible 360-degree convertible design, built-in QHD 2K webcam and DTS Audio for work video calls and online classes. Integrated noise reduction imaging technology renders high-resolution quality images no matter how dimly lit your environment. And to protect your privacy, the Acer Chromebook 714’s webcam has a physical shutter.

Although we didn't get to test this 13th Gen Intel-powered Chromebook, we reviewed the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 with 12th Gen Intel CPU. We gave it a stellar 4.5 out of 5-star rating for its bright, colorful touch display, fast performance and sturdy design. It's the Editor's Choice premium Chromebook.

As with all Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 comes with tons of perks like 25% off LumaFusion: Pro Video Editing . You also get 100GB of free Google One cloud storage for 12 months (valued at $24) and 3 free months of both Nvidia GeForce Now (valued at $60) and Amazon Luna+ cloud gaming (valued at $30).

In terms of ports, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 packs plenty. It has 2 x USB Type-C ports (with Thunderbolt 4, USB charging, and power delivery), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A Port, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port with HDCP support and a headphone/mic combo jack.

At $130 off, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a solid buy if you're looking for a capable 2-in-1 laptop with a great webcam.