Acer Chromebook Spin 714 with 13th Gen Intel CPU, 2K webcam set to launch this spring

Acer proudly announces the launch of the next-gen Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714. These two new premium Chromebooks run on 13th Gen Intel Core processors and promise up to 10-hours of battery life on a full charge. With quick-charging support, a 30-minute top up will last up to four hours of pinch.
Both the standard and enterprise versions of the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 feature a durable anodized aluminum chassis and are built to military-grade specifications for long term durability. Like other Acer Spin series Chromebooks, they have a flexible 360-degree convertible design with optional Acer USI stylus support. For a natural feel and precision, the USI pen has 4,096 different levels of pressure and tilt sensitivity for sketching or jotting down notes.
Expect an immersive viewing experience when you’re consuming content or creating. The Acer Chromebook 714 sports a 14-inch, WUXGA display with 16:10 aspect ratio, built-in QHD 2K webcam and DTS Audio.
One of the most notable highlights of Acer’s latest convertible Chromebook is the 2K webcam. This gives work video calls and online school classes a premium overhaul. Integrated noise reduction imaging technology renders high-resolution quality images no matter how dimly lit your environment. And to protect your privacy, the Acer Chromebook 714’s webcam has a physical shutter.
Ensuring high quality, distortion-free communication and sound are dual microphones alongside a pair of top-firing speakers. For stable and secure wireless and wired connectivity, it’s outfitted with Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.
The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 affords access to Chrome Enterprise Upgrade. This unlocks the built-in business capabilities of ChromeOS so IT professionals can collaborate and secure access to data and apps for the cloud workforce.
The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (CP714-2W) will be available in the US and Canada in May, starting at $699.