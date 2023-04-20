Acer Chromebook Spin 714 with 13th Gen Intel CPU, 2K webcam set to launch this spring

Acer proudly announces the launch of the next-gen Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714. These two new premium Chromebooks run on 13th Gen Intel Core processors and promise up to 10-hours of battery life on a full charge. With quick-charging support, a 30-minute top up will last up to four hours of pinch.

Both the standard and enterprise versions of the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 feature a durable anodized aluminum chassis and are built to military-grade specifications for long term durability. Like other Acer Spin series Chromebooks, they have a flexible 360-degree convertible design with optional Acer USI stylus support. For a natural feel and precision, the USI pen has 4,096 different levels of pressure and tilt sensitivity for sketching or jotting down notes.

(Image credit: Acer)

Expect an immersive viewing experience when you’re consuming content or creating. The Acer Chromebook 714 sports a 14-inch, WUXGA display with 16:10 aspect ratio, built-in QHD 2K webcam and DTS Audio.

One of the most notable highlights of Acer’s latest convertible Chromebook is the 2K webcam. This gives work video calls and online school classes a premium overhaul. Integrated noise reduction imaging technology renders high-resolution quality images no matter how dimly lit your environment. And to protect your privacy, the Acer Chromebook 714’s webcam has a physical shutter.

Ensuring high quality, distortion-free communication and sound are dual microphones alongside a pair of top-firing speakers. For stable and secure wireless and wired connectivity, it’s outfitted with Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

(Image credit: Acer)

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 affords access to Chrome Enterprise Upgrade. This unlocks the built-in business capabilities of ChromeOS so IT professionals can collaborate and secure access to data and apps for the cloud workforce.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (CP714-2W) will be available in the US and Canada in May, starting at $699.