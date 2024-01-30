9 Best Buy Apple Sales Event deals: Save up to $300 on MacBook, iPad and more

During today's Best Buy Apple Sales Event you'll save up to $300 on select MacBooks and up to $150 on iPads. One standout Best Buy 24-hour deal knocks $90 off the Apple Watch Series 9.

We're all about laptops so naturally, our favorite Best Buy Apple deal is an excellent MacBook discount. For a limited time, you can get the Editor's Choice 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for just $999. It usually costs $1,299, so that's $300 in savings and its biggest discount yet. If you prefer a more portable computing device, Best Buy just dropped the iPad Air 5 to an all-time low price of $449 ($150 off). This is one of the best Apple deals we've seen outside of the holidays.

Speaking of, Valentine's Day is around the corner and the perfect gift to celebrate this year's lover's holiday is on sale. Right now, you can snag the Apple Watch Series 9 for $309 ($90 off). This deal ends Jan. 31, so be sure to grab it's too late.

Browse my favorite Apple deals below.

Best Buy Apple Sales Event

15" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. The MacBook Air M2 features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.

14" Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $1,999 $1,849 @ Best Buy ($1,799 w/ membership)

Save $150 on the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro or $200 with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 12-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD

16" Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $2,499 $2,299 @ Best Buy ($2,249 w/ membership)

Save $200 on the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro. My Best Buy Plus or Total membership holders save $250. The MacBook Pro M3 is the best laptop for power-users who require a reliable workhorse for heavy productivity. This high performance premium laptop is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks, graphics intensive applications. It's ideal for video editors, photographers, and creators. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

Apple iPad 9: $329 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $309 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $70 on the latest Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture. This deal ends Jan. 31

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $199 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $50 off the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. Walmart currently offers it for $20 less, so I recommend requesting a price match from Best Buy. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Price check: Walmart $179

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $749 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing $50 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for a limited time. It's the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display.