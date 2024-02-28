Best Apple Watch deals of February 2024

Apple Watch deals are closing out the month with huge savings. In fact, some markdowns available right now are on par with what we saw during the holidays.

The best value Apple Watch is hands down is the Apple Watch SE 2 — now on sale for $189 ($60 off) at Amazon. Apple's 2nd generation Apple Watch SE 2 runs on the same S8 chip as the Apple Watch Series 8. Besides offering up to 20% faster performance than its predecessor, it features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection.

If you're in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch is the best companion device for your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. See more of our favorite discounts below.

Best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Price check: Walmart $189

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $349 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the latest Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $779 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $20 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It's the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Price check: Best Buy $749

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $299 @ Target

Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 8. It features GPS and an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than the Watch Series 7, waterproof to 50 meters, crack-resistant, and IP6X dust and water resistant.

Apple Watch accessories

Apple Watch Sport Band 40mm: $49 $33 @ Amazon

Update the look of your Apple Watch with this Black Unity Sport Band. Inspired by the colors of the Pan-African flag, the Black Unity Sport Bands celebrates and acknowledges Black history and culture. It fits 130–200mm wrists and is compatible with 38mm and 40mm Apple Watches.

LifeProof Apple Watch Band: from $19 @ Amazon

The LifeProof Eco Friendly Band is made from 99% ocean plastic yarn so it's safe for the environment and comfortable to wear. It easily connects to your Apple Watch and has a fade resistant buckle closure. What's more, $1 of your purchase goes toward LifeProof's nonprofit partners.